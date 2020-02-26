Left Menu
CMPL Expo 2020: Gateway to India's private label industry

The second edition of the Contract Manufacturing & Private Label (CMPL) Expo - India's only private label and contract manufacturing sourcing platform will be held on February 27 and 28 at the Nehru Centre in Mumbai.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 18:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 18:04 IST
CMPL Expo is scheduled to be held on February 27-28. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 26 (ANI/Newswire Gujarat): The second edition of the Contract Manufacturing & Private Label (CMPL) Expo - India's only private label and contract manufacturing sourcing platform will be held on February 27 and 28 at the Nehru Centre in Mumbai. The two day event will have products showcased by over 100 exhibitors. The event will witness participation from companies in Belgium, France and Portugal, besides Exhibitors from across India.

The show will be inaugurated by Vivek Prasad, VP - Grofers Brands. Other guests include Rakesh Gambhir, Advisor - Future Consumer Ltd, Sreedhar DV, Category Head - Private Label Food & Non Food, BigBasket, Manjit Singh Bawa, MD Oriflame and DELFIM SANTOS, Head of Growth and Customer Relations, Daymon. With two separate pavilions (Food/ Non-food), the Exhibition will showcase suppliers exhibiting products ranging from food, hygiene, baby and personal care, health supplements, beverages, home care, cleaning, packaging, beauty, cosmetics, and more.

Leading Participants include Grofers, Daymon, Cetes Cosmetics (the manufacturing arm of Oriflame), Rossari Biotech, PAN Healthcare, The Vanity Case, and many more. CMPL also hosts conference sessions that will focus on strategies, best practices and case studies from leading retailers, category heads and industry leaders. The event will conclude with The CMPL Private Label Awards that recognises innovation in private label.

With a growing demand for high quality, own-brand products, characterised by quality and good value, the industry is set to grow significantly in the years ahead. And in this growing demand lies great opportunity. There has never been a more exciting time to create new brands for retailers and brand owners. As the market develops, CMPL Expo will grow too and bring together many more forward-thinking companies - suppliers and buyers, to what will surely become the industry's flagship annual event.

This story is provided by Newswire Gujarat. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Newswire Gujarat)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

