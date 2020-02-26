Toyota Kirloskar Motor launches luxurious self-charging hybrid

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday unveiled here 'Toyota New Vellfire', its new luxurious self-charging hybrid electric vehicle in India. The New Vellfire delivers a powerful driving experience while ensuring low fuel consumption and carbon footprints, Toyota said. The 2.5-liter four-cylinder Gasoline Hybrid Engine offers 86 kW (115 BHP) power and a max torque of 198 Nm @ 2800-4000 rpm, a Toyota release said. The New Vellfire engine which is also coupled with two electric motors and a hybrid battery ensures low emissions while delivering a delightful driving experience, it said.

The New Vellfire has priced at Rs 79.5 lakh (all India) and the first three months of shipment (including about 180 vehicles) have been booked so far, according to Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Toyota Kirloskar Motor. More than 20 percent of these customers are from Hyderabad, he said. Asked about the waiting period for delivery, he said the company is working towards making sure the customers who walk into the showrooms today, get the vehicles latest by April. Globally, more than six lakh Toyota Vellfire vehicles have been sold, he said. Asked if the company expected the momentum to continue (180 vehicles sold out) as the luxury car market has taken a hit in the country, Soni said there are customers who are willing to pay for a luxury product like Vellfire. "In order to answer your first question in terms of what is the status of the market etc, I know that the numbers that we are talking about are not going to make a big dent as far as the overall luxury car market is concerned," he said. "I think there is a waiting customer...who is willing to pay that kind of money for indulging into something that he is considering as an extension of his mobility needs in the same way and fashion as he would like to be in his house or in his office...," Soni said.

Such customers like to travel in business class etc and the company feels that it can serve those customers with such products, he explained. "Yes, there may be a situation on an aggregate basis in the luxury car market. But, there are gaps that are available and this vehicle will fulfill those gaps," he said. Vikram Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, who was present at the launch, said: "The automotive industry in India is undergoing a profound technology-driven transformation with innovation and creativity defining the overall customer experience. "As industry leaders, it is imperative for us to challenge ourselves and provide customers with new breakthroughs that not only promises magnificence and comfort but also contributes to the well-being of the ecosystem. Masakazu Yoshimura, Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, who was also present, said the launch of Toyota Vellfire in India is a significant moment in the company's journey. "Globally, we have a caravan of luxury offerings, and the launch of Toyota Vellfire in India marks a significant moment in our journey. The Vellfire is an icon of ultimate luxury whilst envisaging a greener future," he said. "Today's announcement is a significant step in our mid-to-long-term plan to achieve Zero CO2 challenge. We will continue to work for mass electrification thus moving towards the goal of sustainable mobility," Yoshimura said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.