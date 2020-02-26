Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: travelers from Iran, Italy too will be screened

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 19:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 19:23 IST
Coronavirus: travelers from Iran, Italy too will be screened

Passengers arriving at the Mumbai International Airport from Iran and Italy will also be

screened for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) infection, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday.

Passengers arriving from China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam and

Malaysia are already undergoing screening at the airport. Iran and Italy were added to the list on Wednesday on

the instructions of the Union government, Tope said. "Travelers from two more countries, Iran and Italy,

will be screened at the airport apart from those from ten other countries," the minister said.

A total of 53,981 travelers who arrived here by 441 flights have been screened at the Mumbai airport so far since

the outbreak of the coronavirus was reported in China's Wuhan city.

As many as 91 travelers were admitted to isolation facilities in the state for suspected Covid-19 infection, but

none of them tested positive, Tope said. Eighty-eight of these travelers were discharged while

three are under observation at hospitals in Pune and Mumbai. According to the state health department, until now

304 people have arrived in the state from the Covid-19- affected areas (apart from those who were quarantined).

The authorities allowed them to leave the airport as they did not show any symptoms of the infection, but followed

up their health status for a fourteen-day period. As many as 225 persons have already completed this

follow-up period and did not show any symptoms of the disease. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has

asked people to avoid non-essential travel to the Republic of Korea, Iran and Italy after these countries reported a spike

in coronavirus cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Australian McGrath backs day-night tests to revive popularity

Five-day cricket remains the ultimate format for Australia fast bowling great Glenn McGrath, who believes day-night tests are the way forward for the format to survive in the age of the shorter Twenty20 version.The future of the longest for...

Singapore to charge Chinese nationals for breaching country's rules to contain coronavirus cases

In first case of coronavirus related offences, Singapore will charge a couple from China under the Infectious Diseases Act on Friday for giving false information, while another mans permanent residence status is being stripped for breaching...

IB staffer found dead in Delhi's riot-hit Chand Bagh area

An Intelligence Bureau staffer was on Wednesday found dead in a drain in northeast Delhis riot-hit Chand Bagh area where he lived, officials said. Ankit Sharma, 26, had been missing since Tuesday and might have been killed in stone pelting,...

UPDATE 1-Japan defends cautious approach on coronavirus testing amid concerns

Japans health ministry on Wednesday defended its cautious approach to coronavirus testing as domestic cases increased and South Korea prepared to test more than 200,000 members of a church at the heart of a surge in its outbreak. Japan had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020