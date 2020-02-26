Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank branches need to restore 'personal touch' in customer dealings: FM

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 21:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 21:40 IST
Bank branches need to restore 'personal touch' in customer dealings: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday asked public sector banks not to overlook the need of personal touch while dealing with customers despite increasing use of technology in banking operations. Unveiling the EASE 3.0, the Public Sector Bank (PSB) Reforms Agenda 2020-21 for smart, tech-enabled banking, she said banks need to connect with their customers by leveraging technology but not exclusively only through the interface of technology.

The finance minister asked the bankers to focus more at the grass-root level. "Banks customers do feel at the branch level that they need more access, they need more people to sit and talk to them. If bank branch is not competent to take a call, then the next level has to address the grievances.

Sitharaman said branches are "now losing" personal touch which needs to be restored. "I'm going to say things which perhaps doesn't sound music to our ears, but I'm sure all of us have heard it and therefore want to repeat it, because ultimately we also have to introspect on those lines.

"Even today, when people come to meet me, they've been voicing worries about how at branch level we can be a bit more friendlier," she said. She further asked the banks to devise a mechanism wherein customers would be given a "sure date" to meet officials to discuss issues.

EASE 3.0 seeks to enhance ease of banking in all customer experiences, using technology.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Cyber police in virus-hit Iran arrest 24 over COVID-19 rumours

Iranian cyber police on Wednesday announced the arrests of 24 people accused of online rumor-mongering about the spread of a coronavirus outbreak that has claimed 19 lives in the country. The Islamic republic is scrambling to contain COVID-...

EIB Group invests €1.49 billion in Czech Republic in 2019

Last year, the European Investment Bank Group EIB Group, which consists of the European Investment Bank EIB and the European Investment Fund EIF, provided loans, guarantees and equity worth 1.49 billion in the Czech Republic. This represent...

U.S. wheat to be shipped to Kenya regardless of sate of port of export

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue today announced that effective immediately, U.S. wheat may now be shipped to Kenya regardless of the state of origin or port of export. This important step will allow U.S. wheat from Idaho, Oregon,...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Cycling Hayter can be Britains chosen one, says ClancyWhen Britains three-time Olympic team pursuit gold medalist Ed Clancy describes young team mate Ethan Hayter as the chosen one it wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020