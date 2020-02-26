Left Menu
Development News Edition

No uncertainly on merger; going on as per schedule: FM

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 22:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 22:13 IST
No uncertainly on merger; going on as per schedule: FM

With the April 1 deadline for mega merger of 10 state-run banks into four fast approaching, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday asserted that there is no uncertainty about the consolidation process which is going on as per the schedule. Last year in August, the government announced the consolidation of 10 public sector banks into four mega state-owned lenders effective April 1.

United Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce would be merged with Punjab National Bank, making the proposed entity the second largest public sector bank. It was decided to merge Syndicate Bank with Canara Bank, while Allahabad Bank with Indian Bank. Similarly, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank are to be consolidated with Union Bank of India.

"There are no uncertainty about bank merger ... I must thank all the banks because through their boards they have taken that call. There is absolutely no uncertainty," she said when asked if the government is reconsidering the proposed merger excercise. "We are also conscious of extra load on them in terms of the kind of demands that I put on them. I have asked them to reach out to 400 districts, I have asked them to reach out to MSME, restructure their loan. So there is a lot of core banking work which they are undertaking. I must be conscious of that also.

"So the merger and the decision taken by respective banks board are all well taken. We are going as per schedule on that. There is no uncertainty on that. I am on course. There need not be speculation," she said after unveiling EASE 3.0, the Public Sector Bank (PSB) Reforms Agenda 2020-21 for smart, tech-enabled banking, and the PSB EASE Reforms Annual Report 2019-20. Many people voiced concern about meeting the deadline for want of many regulatory approvals. However, the government may relax those approvals.

Even after Cabinet approval to the proposed mega merger plan, officials said, fixation of share swap ratio, shareholders consent and other regulatory approvals are expected to take at least 30-45 days. It is believed that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has sought details from these lenders about their financial projections for the next three to five years. Details in respect of NPAs, capital requirement, credit growth and cost savings on account of the mergers have been asked for, officials said.

So, chances of the merger becoming a reality beginning next fiscal year seems little unrealistic at the moment, a senior public sector bank official said. Besides, regulatory nods, the Scheme of Amalgamation has to be laid before Parliament for 30 days for the perusal of the members. The second-half of the Budget session is scheduled to start on March 2.

EASE 3.0 seeks to enhance ease of banking in all customer experiences, using technology, alternate data and analytics. Dial-a-loan for doorstep loan facilitation, Credit@click for end-to-end digitalised lending, on-the-spot EASE Banking Outlets at well-frequented places like malls and stations, palm banking, digitalised branch experience, analytics-based instant credit offers, cash-flow-based credit and tech-enabled agriculture lending are part of a wide array of tech-enabled ease enhancements that PSBs would effect during FY2020-21.

PSB Reforms EASE Agenda is a common reform agenda for PSBs aimed at institutionalizing clean and smart banking. It was launched in January 2018, and the subsequent edition of the programme ― EASE 2.0 built on the foundation laid in EASE 1.0 and furthered the progress on reforms.

Reform Action Points in EASE 2.0 aimed at making the reforms journey irreversible, strengthening processes and systems, and driving outcomes. Public Sector Banks have shown significant improvement in the Action Points of the EASE Reforms Agenda since its introduction. Following the completion of recognition of legacy stress as NPA, PSBs have returned to profitability with sound financial health and institutionalised systems to prevent the recurrence of past weaknesses.

The improved financial health of PSBs reflects in many parameters including Gross NPAs reduced from Rs 8.96 lakh crore (14.6 per cent) in March-2018 to Rs 7.17 lakh crore (11.3 per cent) in December-2019 and a sharp decline in fraud occurrence from 0.65 per cent of advances during FY10-FY14 to 0.20 per cent in FY18-FY20; due to fraud prevention reforms and proactive checking of legacy NPA. Besides, there was a record recovery of Rs 2.04 lakh crore in the first nine months of 2019-20 driven by newly setup dedicated stressed account management verticals in PSBs that have recovered Rs 1.21 lakh crore in the same period and the highest provision coverage ratio of 77.5 per cent in nearly eight years.

After unveiling EASE 3.0, the Finance Minister along with MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari held meeting with the heads of public sector banks on the MSME sector. The meeting reviewed loan restructuring, she said, adding that banks have been instructed to clear the pending cases by March 15.

As many as 5.28 lakh accounts have been benefited out of 5.53 lakh cases eligible for restructuring and the remaining cases would be cleared by March 15, she said. Later addressing an awards function here, Gadkari said the meeting discussed four key issues including how lenders can support micro, small and medium enterprises and quick implementation of restructuring of the debt scheme for units facing difficulties.

He said the issue of quick disbursement of loans by banks to MSME units under various government schemes was also taken up in the meeting. "I am confident that MSMEs will certainly be facilitated through cooperation by banks," Gadkari said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Pope leads world's Catholics into Lent at Ash Wednesday rite

Pope Francis led the worlds 1.3 billion Roman Catholics into the penitential season of Lent, reminding them on Ash Wednesday that everyone will be dust in the universe regardless of their status on earth.The pope presided at a traditional s...

UPDATE 2-British midcaps hit over 3-month low; FTSE 100 outshines

Londons mid-cap index slid to its lowest in more than three months on Wednesday amid worries that Britains upcoming budget may disappoint investors, while the FTSE 100 snapped a four-day losing run after a rally on Wall Street.The FTSE 250 ...

Vistara to cancel 54 int'l flights next month as COVID-19 outbreak weakens demand

Full service carrier Vistara will cancel 54 international flights next month, including on routes connecting Delhi with Bangkok and Singapore, amid weak demand due to the coronavirus outbreak. In a statement on Wednesday, the airline said i...

PM, Shah ask Doval to monitor situation in riot-hit areas of Delhi

In view of the tense situation in the riot-hit areas of Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have asked National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to monitor the situation closely and ensure restoration of peace at the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020