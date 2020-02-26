Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telecom Dept looking into AGR payment issues: FM

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 22:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 22:28 IST
Telecom Dept looking into AGR payment issues: FM

The telecom department is looking into issues related to payment of statutory dues by mobile telephony services providers, Finance Minister Nirmala said on Wednesday. In all, 15 telecom entities owe the government Rs 1.47 lakh crore in unpaid statutory dues -- Rs 92,642 crore in unpaid licence fee and another Rs 55,054 crore in outstanding spectrum usage charges. Airtel and Vodafone Idea account for about 60 per cent of the estimated dues, which include interest and penalty for late payments.

Following the Supreme Court order on the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of telecom companies, industry honchos Sunil Bharti Mittal and Kumar Mangalam Birla had met the finance minister. "Yes meetings have happened. The Department is taking a call so it won't be right on my part to talk about this at the moment. Wait for the Department to come up (with update on this)," she said in a response to the AGR issue.

Top management of telecom companies have also met Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. These dues arose after the Supreme Court, in October last year, upheld the government's position on including revenue from non-core businesses in calculating the annual Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) of telecom companies, a share of which is paid as licence and spectrum fee to the exchequer.

The Supreme Court, earlier this month, rejected a plea by mobile carriers such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea for extension in the payment schedule and asked companies to deposit their past dues for spectrum and licences. Since the February 14 tongue-lashing Supreme Court gave to telecom companies for missing its previous deadline of January 23 to pay past dues as well as the Department of Telecommunication for failing to enforce it, firms and Telecom Ministry are busy doing separate maths on the actual dues.

Vodafone Idea, which is confronted with Rs 53,000 crore in statutory dues as per DoT's calculation, has so far paid only 7 per cent of those dues in two tranches. Airtel has paid Rs 10,000 crore out of its estimated liability of over Rs 35,000 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street bounces after virus-driven selloff

U.S. stocks attempted a recovery on Wednesday after a rocky start to the week that shaved off more than 6 from the main indexes on growth concerns stemming from a global spread of the coronavirus.Marquee companies including Apple Inc, Micro...

Pope leads world's Catholics into Lent at Ash Wednesday rite

Pope Francis led the worlds 1.3 billion Roman Catholics into the penitential season of Lent, reminding them on Ash Wednesday that everyone will be dust in the universe regardless of their status on earth.The pope presided at a traditional s...

UPDATE 2-British midcaps hit over 3-month low; FTSE 100 outshines

Londons mid-cap index slid to its lowest in more than three months on Wednesday amid worries that Britains upcoming budget may disappoint investors, while the FTSE 100 snapped a four-day losing run after a rally on Wall Street.The FTSE 250 ...

Vistara to cancel 54 int'l flights next month as COVID-19 outbreak weakens demand

Full service carrier Vistara will cancel 54 international flights next month, including on routes connecting Delhi with Bangkok and Singapore, amid weak demand due to the coronavirus outbreak. In a statement on Wednesday, the airline said i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020