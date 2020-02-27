Left Menu
NZ Herald launches new App to give users power to personalize way

The App showcases first-class journalism across the NZ Herald and NZME stable including regional titles Bay of Plenty Times, The Northern Advocate, Hawkes Bay Today, Rotorua Daily Post and Whanganui Chronicle.

The App features a clean new design, better presentation of visual journalism and easier navigation to find the likes of Premium, our daily quiz, videos, and other special features. Image Credit: Wikimedia

It's your news, your way.

The New Zealand Herald has launched a stylish new App, giving the audience the power to personalize the way they consume the news.

The new App, available in app stores now, lets users choose between two layouts - full-view or a compact view, allowing more stories on the screen – and font sizes (large, medium, smaller).

Users can stay up to date with the news that matters to them, by choosing to receive news alerts by topics of interest – including sport, politics, and business - and by locations across New Zealand. App users can also choose the location for their weather forecast.

The App features a clean new design, better presentation of visual journalism and easier navigation to find the likes of Premium, our daily quiz, videos, and other special features.

"So many of our readers are accessing our journalism on the go - so a great App is as important as our award-winning papers, web and mobile sites," says NZ Herald Editor Murray Kirkness.

"It's a truly audience-led redesign. For instance, some current app users told us they want to adjust the font size within articles – we've designed it that way to make it easier for everyone."

NZME Chief Executive Michael Boggs highlighted the in-house design and build of the new App. "By using the impressive software development team at NZME we've been able to ensure the App works seamlessly with the content creation processes embedded within our newsrooms. That gets our readers even closer to the stories they are most interested in."

"The new App also makes it even easier for NZ Herald Premium subscribers to access the latest Premium content via a readers feed and an easy navigation tap to the NZ Herald Premium section. Further updates to the App in the coming weeks will make accessing NZ Herald Premium even easier for those who don't yet subscribe," said Boggs.

Premium subscribers must be signed in to see the Premium content. They can do this by hitting the profile button at the bottom right of the screen.

