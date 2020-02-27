Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global Digital Specialist Microland Creates European Headquarters in the West Midlands

  • PTI
  • |
  • Birmingham
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 09:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 09:42 IST
Global Digital Specialist Microland Creates European Headquarters in the West Midlands
Image Credit: PR Newswire

Microland, India's leading digital IT transformation company, today inaugurated its state-of-the-art Digital Hub in Birmingham, UK to serve its European customers.

The Bourneville-based facility will become the firm's European Shared Services Headquarters, and when fully operational is expected to accommodate up to 200 Microlanders.

It enables the consolidation of Microland's UK and European delivery functions as part of its ambitious, global growth strategy, with the West Midlands at its heart.

The primary objective of the site is to support Microland's international client base with services that enable 'Making Digital Happen.' The range of services delivered through the Hub will include cloud and data center transformation, Software Defined Networks, cyber security, digital workplace and Industrial IoT.

This is Microland's second Digital Hub in the West Midlands; the first opened in January 2018. The new site will operate alongside Microland's existing base in Longbridge, which will transition into a Customer Experience Centre that will offer Microland's customers a differentiated global delivery model.

Pradeep Kar, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, Microland, said:

"Our West Midlands Digital Hub is an exciting new addition to Microland's network of hubs around the world and an important milestone for our Europe business. The centre will deliver innovative and modern enterprise solutions to our global customer base, with a specific focus on UK customers.

"When assessing several locations for Microland's expansion, the West Midlands was an obvious choice for us. The area has become an epicentre for technology, with a vibrant ecosystem of major companies, access to technically skilled, digital talent and world-class infrastructure. This is essential for us in order to meet the ever-growing demands of our global customers."

Microland's investment will create employment opportunities in both the technology and business operations fields, as the firm seeks to capitalise on the region's wider professional services skills base.

The site has opened as the region looks to establish a dedicated West Midlands India Partnership – a programme operated by the West Midlands Growth Company* to build on the area's successful track record in attracting investment and visitors from the Indian market.

Neil Rami, Chief Executive at the West Midlands Growth Company, said:

"Rapid growth across a number of specialisms such as AI, cyber security, finTech and games has positioned the West Midlands as the UK's largest tech and digital sector outside the capital. The region's innovative talentpool is continuously acknowledged by investors as best in class, but remains affordable, relative to places like London, adding to its appeal.

"Microland's investment is a major endorsement of the region's growing digital economy. It also exemplifies exactly why we're ramping up activity in the Indian market. India is the second highest creator of FDI jobs in the region – forging relationships with major success stories like Microland will be key to our region's economic success."

The West Midlands is the UK's leading region outside London and the South East for attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), with tech and digital firms representing a major source of new projects. Prominent UK-based organizations investing in the region include The Economist Group, which recently opened a new Technology Innovation Unit in Birmingham – the company's first UK location outside of London. Transportation services company Genesee & Wyoming represents another, globally operating firm that has established a high-value shared services function in the region. The company, which operates Freightliner, initially invested £30million in the region, creating 100 new jobs.

Cllr Ian Ward, Leader of Birmingham City Council, added:

"Microland is the latest in a string of major, global companies choosing to set up in Birmingham over other international locations. The city is investing heavily in creating the right environment for tech businesses – its 5G testbed is just one example of how the region is equipping itself to foster innovation. We look forward to supporting Microland in its growth journey to deliver cutting-edge digital solutions to a global client base."

The new Digital Hub is compliant to stringent security standards, such as 'Official Sensitive', CES+ and ISO 27000. Additionally, the site will have employees with the highest level of employee clearance, including Home Office clearance, depending on customer requirements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-QB Boykin gets 3-year sentence for assault

Ex-Seattle Seahawks and TCU quarterback Trevone Boykin was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday as a result of a plea deal related to an assault of his then-girlfriend, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. Boykin was sentenced ...

World about to be gripped by coronavirus pandemic, Australia's Morrison says

There is every sign the world is about to be gripped by a pandemic of coronavirus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned on Thursday, as Australia kicked off emergency measures to restrain the spread of the disease. The advice we have receiv...

Letitia Wright to play double role in thriller 'The Silent Twins'

Black Panther star Letitia Wright will topline Polish director Agnieszka Smoczynskas upcoming thriller The Silent Twins. The film will feature Wright as the real-life identical twins June and Jennifer Gibbons, who were locked up in a high-s...

Casemiro confident of Real Madrid making comeback against Manchester City in second leg

Real Madrids Casemiro is confident that his club can make a comeback against Manchester City after facing a 2-1 defeat in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Thursday. The tie is not over, because if there is a team that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020