TVS Motor Co partners Motomundo for sales, service in Honduras

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 13:50 IST
  • Created: 27-02-2020 13:50 IST
Chennai-based TVS Motor Company on Thursday said it has partnered with Motomundo SA, a business group in Honduras for sales and service of its products in the Central American nation. As a part of this association, Motomundo SA will facilitate the sales and service of TVS products across all Motomundo stores in the country in a phase-wise manner, the company said in a statement.

Under the partnership, Motomundo stores will start with an exclusive outlet for TVS Motor Co and within a year will expand it to three stores in the country. Products of the Indian firm will be present in 40 Motomundo outlets and over 25 dealers across Honduras along with 25 service outlets to ensure complete service and spare support.

"The range of two-wheeler offerings will be supplemented with attractive retail finance schemes," TVS Motor said. Commenting on the partnership, TVS Motor Co Executive Vice President - International Business R Dilip said: "The unique network of distribution that Motomundo SA has developed makes them the best strategic ally for TVS Motor Company. With this partnership, we will be able to offer customised products with complete service and spare parts for our customers and consolidate our presence in the region."

Motomundo SA Executive Director Mariano Jimenez Torres said: "All our outlets will be manned by skilled manpower in-line with TVS Motor Company global standards thus reinforcing our commitment towards the Honduran market." The technology and quality prowess of TVS Motor Co combined with Motomundo's network facility will definitely create an impact in Honduras, Torres added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

