STL and VMware to Collaborate on 5G Access Solutions for Telcos and Large Enterprises

  Santaclara
  27-02-2020 14:40 IST
  • Created: 27-02-2020 14:40 IST
STL and VMware to Collaborate on 5G Access Solutions for Telcos and Large Enterprises

SANTA CLARA, California and PUNE, India, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STRTECH), a global data networks innovator, today announced it will collaborate with VMware, a leading innovator in enterprise software, to develop virtual network functions for 5G Access Solutions for converged wireline-wireless technology. Once available, these solutions will help easy single-click installation of complex 5G rollouts for Telcos and Large Enterprises.

STL has built network virtualisation functions for Transport and Access Solutions. These solutions are based on software-defined Control and User Plane Separation (CUPS) fundamentals where the control plane elements and the orchestration can reside either in the central office, edge/far edge data center or central data center. The forwarding elements can be placed based on the application design requirements. Since both the control and forwarding planes are disaggregated, this makes the solution flexible, scalable and programmable.

With this collaboration, STL will leverage VMware vCloud NFV to install, manage and maintain the environment for network microservices such as switching, firewall, etc. The solution will enable STL to provide a commercial and stable release to Telco and Large Enterprise customers who are looking for a commercial rollout in the next few quarters. This shall also help customers reduce capex and move to a subscription model as hardware and software modules can be added over time in a cloud native application for FTTX, Radio Intelligent Controller, RAN Orchestration, Metro DWDM, and other use cases.

"We continue to drive relentless innovations to develop end-to-end network solutions for our customers. VMware provides the world's leading cloud virtualisation platform and we are delighted to partner them and together deliver 5G Access Solutions for Telcos and Large Enterprise customers. The combined offerings will bring a full stack of solutions for a converged wireline-wireless network for the industry and further increase our overall addressable market," said Dr. Badri Gomatam, Group CTO, STL.

"VMware vCloud NFV provides compute, storage, networking, management and operations capabilities, which along with the development capabilities that STL brings to our collaboration, will help provide an integrated solution to Communication Service Providers. With STL's programmable network function suite across wired-wireless network deployments running on top of VMware Telco Cloud, we are in an advantageous position to support our mutual customers for their future network requirements," said Gabriele Di Piazza, Vice President of Solutions & Marketing, Telco and Edge Cloud, VMware.

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd:

STL is a global leader in end-to-end data network solutions.

We design and deploy high-capacity converged fibre and wireless networks. With expertise ranging from optical fibre and cables, hyper-scale network design, and deployment and network software, we are the industry's leading integrated solutions provider for global data networks. We partner with global telecom companies, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises to design, build and manage such cloud-native software-defined networks.

STL has innovation at its core. With intense focus on end-to-end network solutions development, we conduct fundamental research in next-generation network applications at our Centres of Excellence. STL has a strong global presence with next-gen optical preform, fibre and cable manufacturing facilities in India, Italy, China and Brazil, along with two software-development centres across India and one datacentre design facility in the UK.

VMware, vCloud, and vCloud NSX are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876464/Sterlite_Technologies_STL_New_Logo.jpg

