Angel Broking Launches "Smart Sauda" Campaign to Promote Angel iTrade Prime

  Updated: 27-02-2020 14:51 IST
  Created: 27-02-2020 14:51 IST
Angel Broking Launches “Smart Sauda” Campaign to Promote Angel iTrade Prime

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India: Business Wire India

• Angel Broking unveiled its new campaign, ‘Aage Badhne ka Smart Sauda’, with an aim to showcase Angel iTrade Prime as the Smart Choice for today’s investors.

• The plan offers zero cost brokerage services for cash delivery trades and just Rs. 20/- per order for Intraday, F&O, Currencies and Commodities segments.

Angel Broking, one of the largest full-service digital broking firms, recently launched its new campaign ‘Aage Badhne ka Smart Sauda’. The campaign offers the Smart Choice of Angel iTrade prime against perceived stock investment related barriers, such as high brokerage fee, hidden charges and messy digital experience. Angel iTrade Prime offers its clients an opportunity to avail full suite of broking services including basic research and advisory, absolutely free.

The comprehensive 360* brand campaign aims to leverage the quirky nature of the creative idea. The marketing campaign is built around digital first approach to target the millennials, primarily in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. The video creatives will be promoted on YouTube, as well as on the new emerging channels like TikTok & leading OTT platform such as Jio TV. Further, the communication will be amplified on Social Media and on-ground activation.

Sharing his thoughts on the brand campaign, Mr. Prabhakar Tiwari, CMO, Angel Broking Ltd., said, “Angel Broking exists to navigate new age India to meet their financial dreams. At Angel Broking, we are experiencing a rapidly growing demand for our flat brokerage offering from the millennial audience, particularly in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Our customers have strong digital maturity, as they seek an uncomplicated, self-service investment experience. Our new campaign “Smart Sauda” is designed around young India’s aspiration to transform their lives.”

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Vinay Agrawal, CEO, Angel Broking Limited, said, “With the launch of ‘Smart Sauda’ campaign, we aim to promote iTrade Prime that combines affordable pricing, cutting edge technology and end-to-end broking services, thus empowering customers to trade ‘smartly’. By slashing the brokerage charges to zero, we intend to promote equity investments as a preferred avenue for retail investors pursuing a long-term growth asset class.”

Angel Broking Ltd., a full-service digital broking house has transformed the way retail trading is done in India and offers an extensive range of financial solutions. Be it providing services like easy to understand user interface for mobile applications and desktop platforms or opening an account within 5 minutes, with just a single click KYC, Angel Broking constantly works to optimize efficiencies of its platform across stages of designing, execution and acquiring customers thereby living up to the promise of being the right choice for new-age traders and investors.

About Angel Broking Limited

Angel Broking Limited is one of the largest independent full-service retail broking houses in India, in terms of active clients on NSE as of July 31, 2018 (Source: CRISIL Report). It is a technology-led financial services company, that provides broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares (through one of its Subsidiaries, Angel Fincap Private Limited) and financial product distribution to their clients under the brand “Angel Broking”. Angel Financial Advisors Private Limited (AFAPL), one of Angel Broking’s subsidiaries is a Corporate Agent of life insurance distribution. Angel Secure Life is the face of AFAPL and is the platform through which it offers various insurance products and solutions and helps individuals and corporates mitigate financial risks by providing equitable and appropriate insurance products as per one’s need.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

