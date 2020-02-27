Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand for bilateral trade pact with India if New Delhi does not join RCEP

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 15:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 15:27 IST
New Zealand for bilateral trade pact with India if New Delhi does not join RCEP

New Zealand on Thursday said it will look forward to a bilateral trade agreement with India in case New Delhi does not join the China-backed mega trade deal RCEP. The Narendra Modi-led government in November decided not to join Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) deal as negotiations failed to satisfactorily address New Delhi's "outstanding issues and concerns".

However, the possibility of India joining the trade pact is open provided its concerns are addressed by the member nations. "I met with your minister of commerce (Piyush Goyal) yesterday and we discussed those issues. Of course, New Zealand and India have been busy for some years negotiating through the rubric of RCEP and we will know by the end of the year as to whether India chooses to stay out or participate in RCEP.

"But if they don't participate in RCEP then we will obviously want to pursue a trading relationship through a different means," New Zealand's Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker said at a Ficci conference. Responding to issues concerning the opening of domestic dairy sector, he said New Zealand appreciates the concerns of the Indian dairy industry but expressed hope that some solutions could be arrived at through negotiations.

"We know it is an issue of sensitivity to the Indian government on behalf of the people. We know that there is a real issue for India. The only way that a deal is eventually done is if it is mutually beneficial. How might that be done in respect of dairy. Well it would be good if it were a fact based argument". India's dairy industry -- the largest in the world -- had expressed apprehension that the RCEP trade pact would severely impact dairy farmers because of cheaper imports from Australia and New Zealand.

Observing that New Zealand was disappointed after India did not join the conclusion of the RCEP negotiations, Parker said the disappointment was not only for lost bilateral opportunities but also because the nation believes there is a strategic benefit for India of being on the table when the regional trade rules are made. "We obviously seek a trade agreement that provides the framework for economic engagement that would facilitate more trade and investments," New Zealand's Minister for Trade and Export Growth said.

The RCEP negotiations were launched by leaders from 10 ASEAN member states and six other countries -- India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand during the 21st ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh in November 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar Assembly passes resolution for caste-based census in 2021

The Bihar Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution for the second time in just over a year favouring a caste-based census in 2021 Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary made the announcement in the assembly during the pre-lunch session.....

"Gujarat model" replicated in Delhi; Shah must go: NCP

Alleging that Gujarat model has been replicated in Delhi which has witnessed large-scale communal violence over the CAA, the NCP on Thursday called for Union Home Minister Amit Shahs resignation The responsibility of maintaining law and ord...

Nokia provides private wireless 5G network to Lufthansa Technik

Nokia said today it has deployed an industrial-grade 5G private wireless network for Lufthansa Technik, the worlds leading provider of aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul services.The hyperfast 5G private wireless network will help L...

China to postpone re-opening of education facilities 'in principle'

China will postpone the re-opening of education facilities in principle amid the coronavirus outbreak, state television on Thursday cited a government meeting as saying.A key task in the coronavirus epidemic work is dealing with the severel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020