Covid: Screening arrangements at Goa airport reviewed

  • Panaji
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 17:52 IST
  • Created: 27-02-2020 17:52 IST
A high-level meeting was held at the Dabolim international airport near here in Goa on Thursday to review the arrangements to screen passengers for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane chaired the meeting, which was also attended by Union health ministry's joint secretary Alok Saxena, along with officials from the Airports Authority of India and the state health department.

"We have taken adequate precautions to screen passengers arriving at the airport. We will ensure that all passengers are examined and suspected cases are identified," Rane told reporters after the meeting Necessary arrangements are in place at the airport so that people in the state are safe, he said, adding awareness is being spread about Covid-19.

Talking to reporters, Saxena said cooperation extended by governments of all states has helped curb spread of the deadly virus in the country "Everyone is working in coordination with each other.

The central government is monitoring all arrangements," he said Goa is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country and witnesses heavy footfall of international travellers throughout the year.

Covid-19, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December-end, has now spread to more than two dozen countries. The virus has claimed 2,744 lives in China so far Symptoms of Covid-19, which may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure to the virus, include fever, cough and difficulty in breathing..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

