Cipla shares end marginally lower, lose nearly 6 pc in 5 sessions

Shares of drug firm Cipla on Thursday extended their losses for the fifth consecutive session, ending 0.24 per cent lower on the BSE The scrip plunged as much as 3.13 per cent to a low of Rs 409.20 per unit on the BSE during the day. Later, it recovered most of the losses to settle 0.24 per cent lower at Rs 421.45.

On the NSE, the stock slumped 3.12 per cent to Rs 421. It closed the day at Rs 422 apiece, 0.28 per cent lower than the previous close In terms of volume, more than 51 lakh shares were exchanged on the NSE, while 2.45 lakh units were traded on the BSE. The shares of the company have declined 5.8 per cent on the BSE in five consecutive sessions. The company on Wednesday said it had received a warning letter from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Goa manufacturing facility.

For Goa manufacturing facility inspection, conducted from 16-27 September 2019, the company has received a warning letter from USFDA, it said in a regulatory filing.

