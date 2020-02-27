Morgan Stanley France SAS sells Titan Company shares worth over Rs 125 cr

Morgan Stanley France SAS on Thursday offloaded Titan Company's shares worth over Rs 125 crore through an open market transaction According to block deal data on the NSE, Morgan Stanley France sold 10 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,255.1.

This took the total deal value to more than Rs 125.5 crore Through separate transactions, Valiant Mauritius Partners Offshore Ltd and Valiant Mauritius Partners Ltd bought the shares at the same price, the block deal data showed.

Shares of Titan Company on Thursday ended 1.86 per cent higher at Rs 1,278.5 on the NSE.

