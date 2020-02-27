Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Coronavirus fear grips stocks, oil; Treasury yields at record low

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 21:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 21:23 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Coronavirus fear grips stocks, oil; Treasury yields at record low

Stocks across the globe and oil prices continued to tumble on Thursday and U.S. Treasury yields hit record lows as traders fretted over the economic impact of the spreading coronavirus. Governments battling outbreaks from Iran to Australia shut schools, canceled big events and stocked up on medical supplies in a race to contain the rapid global spread of the virus.

Bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates to help soften the expected blow to the world's largest economy set the dollar on track for its largest daily drop against a basket of currencies in more than a year. On Wall Street, major indexes were set for their steepest weekly pullback since the global financial crisis more than a decade ago as rising numbers of new infections outside China raised fears of a pandemic.

"Markets have come to realize that the outbreak is much worse and are now realistically pricing in the impact of the virus on the economy," said Philip Marey, senior U.S. strategist at Rabobank. "In that sense it's a bit of a catching up from the relative optimism that was there in the beginning when markets thought (the virus) will be contained to China with some minor outbreak outside." The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 744.41 points, or 2.76%, to 26,213.18, the S&P 500 lost 86.69 points, or 2.78%, to 3,029.7 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 290.67 points, or 3.24%, to 8,690.10.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 4.35% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 2.53%. Emerging market stocks lost 1.19%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.24% lower, while Japan's Nikkei lost 2.13%.

With the infection rate in China appearing to be slowing, the blue-chip CSI300 index finished up 0.3%. China's central bank said on Thursday it would ensure ample liquidity to help limit the impact of the epidemic. The dollar fell as Treasury yields continued to plumb new lows and investors bet that the Fed would cut interest rates to offset the impact of the spreading coronavirus.

"Safe-haven currencies are doing very well and gold is heading back higher, and unless we see a slowdown in the coronavirus cases outside China, risk sentiment will continue to be undermined," said Peter Kinsella, global head of FX strategy at UBP in London. The dollar index fell 0.747%, with the euro up 1.13% to $1.1002. Sterling was last trading at $1.2887, down 0.12% on the day.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.57% versus the greenback at 109.79 per dollar. Gold, sought as a safe-haven, added 1.0% to $1,655.50 an ounce.

Oil prices plunged for a fifth day on fears of a pandemic that could slow the global economy and dent demand for crude. U.S. crude fell 5.4% to $46.10 per barrel and Brent was last at $51.15, down 4.27% on the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Before preaching others on human rights, Pakistan must remember terrorism is worst form of rights abuse: India at UNHRC.

Before preaching others on human rights, Pakistan must remember terrorism is worst form of rights abuse India at UNHRC....

Mahathir says Malaysian parliament to choose new PM amid turmoil

Malaysias parliament will vote on a new candidate for prime minister on Monday and if nobody can win majority support there will be a snap election, interim prime minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Thursday.The Southeast Asian country slid i...

Delhi HC asks Sisodia to file reply on violations of poll campaign rules

Delhi High Court on Thursday asked Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and others to file a reply on a plea alleging that Sisodia violated poll campaign rules in the recently-held Delhi assembly elections. Justice VK Rao asked AAP le...

Jammu & Kashmir has been, is and will continue to be integral part of India and Pakistan should cease to covet it: India at UNHRC.

Jammu Kashmir has been, is and will continue to be integral part of India and Pakistan should cease to covet it India at UNHRC....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020