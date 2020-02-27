Left Menu
European bond yields slip as coronavirus cases rise outside China

  • Updated: 27-02-2020 22:41 IST
  • Created: 27-02-2020 22:36 IST
Represenatative Image Image Credit: ANI

European government bond yields tumbled and investors ratcheted up bets on a rate cut earlier in the year from the European Central Bank as the spread of the coronavirus undermined risk sentiment. China still accounts for about 96% of coronavirus cases, but more new infections are now being reported elsewhere. Investors fled to the safety of government debt as U.S. stock futures dropped to a three-month low.

"Going into the weekend ahead of us, maybe some market participants want to cover some short positions ahead of Friday as tomorrow could see another flight into quality," said Commerzbank rates strategist Rainer Guntermann. Yields on benchmark German 10-year maturities fell as much as 6 basis points to -0.56%, their lowest in 4-1/2 months.

Italian debt continued to underperform - Italy's coronavirus outbreak is Europe's worst. The yield spread between German debt and corresponding Italian bonds widened to a one-month high above 160 basis points. Benchmark Italian bond yields rose as much as 11 bps to 1.10%, their worst day since early December.

The gap between Spanish and Portuguese 10-year bond yields and that of their German counterpart grew to their widest in five months. . News that Germany is considering measures to cushion the effect of the coronavirus on its economy if the epidemic worsens did little to move the market.

On Wednesday, Germany said it planned to suspend its debt brake to give relief to local governments. It's "unclear whether this would be consistent with the debt rules that are in place," said Commerzbank's Guntermann, referring to rules that restrict the amount of borrowing Germany can undertake.

"It's no game-changer for fiscal policy," he added. Euro zone money markets started to fully price in the probability of a 10 bps rate cut from the European Central Bank at its July meeting and were close to pricing in a cut as early as June.

Investors have intensified their bets on central bank stimulus globally as fears of the impact of the virus have intensified. "We think that dovish pricing is overdone given that we have the review going on and the ECB keeps stressing the importance of the fiscal side," said Peter McCallum, rates strategist at Mizuho.

"So the market is a bit premature in what it is pricing in, but we do think a rate cut will come later -- after the Fed has lined up a cut of its own." European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said in an interview published on Thursday that the virus was not yet causing lasting economic damage.

However, ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said the bank would not be able to ignore the risks if the coronavirus gains a firm foothold in Europe.

