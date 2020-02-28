Left Menu
Experience Commerce, a Cheil Group Company, Redefines the Idea of Modern Workspaces

As the agency outgrows its old office and moves to a bigger location, it translates brand belief to behavior. Designs an intelligent workspace that connects humanly with its people.

A smartly conceptualized reception captures a first-time visitor and makes check-in a breeze while digital signages peppered all across connect with the employees lifting their mood. The new workspace design delivers just what their name implicitly suggests i.e. 'Brand Experience drives Business'.

Replacing the common norm of a receptionist, the agency has built an inhouse bot as their first point of contact with visitors, which also enables employees to pre-order food from the office kitchen and outside. An inbuilt animated wall further forms an interactive body of work executed for clients. Living up to the brand promise, the new space not only serves as an extension of the employees' comfort, creativity and freedom, but also forms the epi-centre to deliver integrated brand and digital solutions to drive commerce.

Commenting on the shift Mr. Sandip Maiti - Founder & CEO of Experience Commerce says, "The new powerhouse is an extension of our vision of making machines human, driving innovation and delivering value. As a team, we have always intended to stay ahead of the curve and this achievement marks the contribution of everyone who has been associated with the agency as an employee, business partner and/or client embracing the same."

About Experience Commerce:

A part of Cheil Group Company, Experience Commerce works with leading enterprises to engage and connect with Digital first consumers, channel and retail partners. In business for over 12 years, the agency helps designs intelligent businesses that connect humanly with the world. Using an innovative approach to connect brand assets with content and commerce platforms, their solutions enable transformation of the entire marketing ecosystem. It offers the perfect blend of creative imagination, digital media and analytical intelligence under the verticals of Brand Communication, Digital Business and Media & Marketing.

For more information, please visit: https://www.experiencecommerce.com/

Media Contact :

Sreshta Bhattacharya
sreshtab@experiencecommerce.com
+91-7030200118
Marketing Analyst
Experience Commerce Software Pvt Ltd

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1096909/Interactive_Wall.jpg

