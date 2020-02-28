Dr. Mukesh Batra Felicitated for his Outstanding Service in the Field of Homeopathy

Recognised at the prestigious 1st Sheikh Zayed International Awards For TCAM 2020 ceremony MUMBAI, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Mukesh Batra, Padma Shri recipient (Homeopathy) & Founder - Dr Batra's Group of Companies, was honoured for his outstanding service in the field of Homeopathy internationally and in the Middle East at the 1st Sheikh Zayed International Awards For TCAM 2020 ceremony, under the patronage of Ruler and Founder of UAE, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan The 1st edition of the prestigious awards ceremony recognized and rewarded excellence in Traditional, Complementary and Alternative Medicine (TCAM) by honouring esteemed scientists and medical practitioners for their distinguished contributions to improve the quality of life for humanity, advance knowledge and benefit humanity in the field of TCAM. The evening featured the success stories from many healthcare providers that have set an example and provided inspiration to budding brands through their legacy of success. Dr. Batra was recognised for his outstanding contribution to the field of Homeopathy by Mr. Hamad Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri, Director-General of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and Mr. Tariq Al Haidan, Ex Foreign Minister UAE.

Photo: https://www.drbatras.com/themes/drbatra/images/company/drbatra_tcam2020.jpg A pioneer of modern homeopathy, Dr. Mukesh Batra has passionately advocated the healing power of Homeopathy across the world. A first generation entrepreneur and visionary, he has brought standardization and formalized a largely informal homeopathy market by bringing modern technology and protocols to the science. He started Dr Batra's Homeopathy, the world's first branded and computerized homeopathy clinic, in 1982. Since then, his 225 clinics in 130 cities in 6 countries including Harley Street, London and Dubai Health Care City, Dubai have changed the lives of over 10 lakh people Dr Batra's Homeopathy provides safe and effective treatments without side effects for varied disorders including allergies, child health, hair loss, preventive health (male/female/child), skin disorders, stress management, weight management, women's health and sexual health.

On receiving recognition for his contribution to the field of Homeopathy, Dr. Mukesh Batra, Padma Shri recipient & Founder, Dr Batra's Homeopathy, said, "It is an honour to be recognised at the 1st Sheikh Zayed International Awards For TCAM 2020 ceremony. It's recognition of the growing acceptance of homeopathy globally and the hard work put in by the team at Dr Batra's to popularise the science across the world. We have been serving people in the Middle East for over 13 years and hope to take homeopathy to more regions in MENA in the future." About Dr Batra's Homeopathy Clinics With over 225 clinics in India, UK, UAE, Bahrain and Bangladesh, Dr Batra's Homeopathy Clinics has over 400 doctors including skin specialist, hair specialist and experienced homeopathic doctors. Dr Batra's has treated over 1 million patients and been recognized as an 'Icon of Indigenous Excellence in Healthcare' by The Economic Times. Dr Batra's specializes in Hair, Skin, Allergies, Child and Women's Health, Mental Health, Sexual Health and Weight Management ailments including Hair loss, Vitiligo, Psoriasis, Acne, Low immunity, Tonsillitis, Stress Management, Migraine, Thyroid, PCOS, Menopause, Allergies, Sexual Health and Weight Management, Infertility and Male Infertility Follow us on: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrBatrasHealthcare Twitter: https://twitter.com/DrBatrasHealth YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCATPyDDMOHta9u8ffsRtt5A Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drbatras_healthcare/?hl=en Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/846836/Dr_Batra_s_Homeopathy_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

