NTPC to start commercial operation of 250 mw unit of Barauni Power Station from Mar 1
State-owned power major NTPC on Friday said its 250 mw unit of Barauni Thermal Power Station in Bihar will start commercial operation from March 1 In a regulatory filing, NTPC said the 250 megawatt (mw) unit of Barauni Thermal Power Station Stage-II (2 x 250 MW) is declared on commercial operation with effect from March 1, this year.
With this, the commercial capacity NTPC and NTPC group will become 48,895 mw and 57,356 mw respectively, the filing said Barauni Thermal Power Station (720 mw) is located at Begusarai district in Bihar.
The plant comprise of Stage-I (2x110 mw) and Stage-II (2x250 MW), the government had said earlier Shares of NTPC were trading at Rs 109.55 a piece on BSE in the morning trade, up 0.69 percent from its previous close.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- NTPC
- Bihar
- BSE
- Begusarai district
ALSO READ
RSDCL, NTPC sign agreement to develop 925 MW solar park in Jaisalmer
Govt keen to sell stake in THDCIL, NEEPCO to NTPC this fiscal
NTPC to give financial aid to set up air quality monitoring stations in 6 states, 3 UTs
CCI approves NTPC's stake-buy in NEEPCO, THDC India
NTPC hopeful of utilising 100% fly ash next fiscal; invites EoI