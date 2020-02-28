Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aviation stocks plunge up to 10 pc on coronavirus jitters

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 11:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 11:08 IST
Aviation stocks plunge up to 10 pc on coronavirus jitters

Shares of airline companies plunged up to 10 per cent on Friday as rating agency Icra said the outlook for the aviation sector remains negative in the wake of coronavirus outbreak Shares of Interglobe Aviation - the parent of IndiGo - plunged 9.99 per cent to Rs 1,229.75 on the BSE.

Spicejet stock cracked 6.06 per cent to a low of Rs 82.10 Defunct airline Jet Airways (India) hit its lower price band losing 4.84 per cent at Rs 24.55.

according to rating agency Icra, the outlook for India's aviation industry remains negative in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, which has resulted in many international passengers cancelling their travel to South East Asian countries Traffic from these countries accounts for around 19.5-23.8 per cent of the total international passengers flying to and from India, it noted. The extent of impact of the flight/ ticket cancellations on the profitability of the domestic airlines would, however, vary depending on the airlines' presence in these routes..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-World Rugby to review transgender policy

World Rugby has said it will review its policies for transgender participation in womens rugby, following a meeting of independent experts in London this week. World Rugby currently follows the International Olympic Committee guidelines tha...

CBIvsCBI: There were clinching evidence against ex-special director Rakesh Asthana: Ex-investigating officer in bribery case tells court.

CBIvsCBI There were clinching evidence against ex-special director Rakesh Asthana Ex-investigating officer in bribery case tells court....

NHL roundup: Predators tie it in last second, beat Flames in OT

Mikael Granlund scored with one-tenth of a second remaining in regulation and then netted the winner 120 into overtime as the Nashville Predators defeated the visiting Calgary Flames 4-3 Thursday night. In overtime, Granlund took a pass fro...

Measures to protect yourselves from coronavirus at your workplace

The coronavirus outbreak in China and its spread to other countries across the globe has kept all of us alarmed and utmost precautions should be taken to combat the epidemic. Cough, fever, runny nose, sore throat and trouble in breathing ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020