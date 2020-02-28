Left Menu
Sprite Launches Multi-Lingual Summer Campaign: ‘Garmi Mein Doubt Hatao, Sprite Uthao’

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 14:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 14:52 IST
New Delhi, Delhi, India: Business Wire India • New campaign encourages youth to act transparently against social judgement and stereotypes • Associates with Ayushmann Khurrana & Taapsee Pannu for Hindi, Kavya Thapar & Anumolu Sushanth for Telugu, and Anirudh Ravichander & Priya Anand for Tamil campaigns This summer, Coca-Cola India, one of the country’s leading beverage companies has unveiled a new campaign ‘Garmi mein Doubt Hatao, Sprite Uthao’ for its leading sparkling beverage – Sprite. The campaign in a light-hearted manner reiterates the brand’s core message of being the best refresher in the summer This multi-lingual campaign sees Ayushmann Khurrana & Taapsee Pannu together on screen for the first time as the face of the Hindi campaign. For Telugu audiences, Kavya Thapar & Anumolu Sushanth bring the campaign to life and Anirudh Ravichander & Priya Anand are the face of the campaign for Tamil. The campaign reinforces how Sprite’s refreshment inspires youth to have the clarity to cut through others’ stereotyping and judgements. Through their friendly banter, the protagonists show how the multitude of stereotypes & judgements that society throws at today’s youth tend to distract them from what really matters to them. The campaign will be brought to life through seven TV Commercials in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and will also be aired in Kannada, Oriya, Bengali and Marathi.

Commenting on the new campaign, Shrenik Dasani, Vice President - Sparkling Category, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia, said, "Sprite has been known to be the best refresher in the Indian summer. With the launch of the new campaign ‘Garmi mein Doubt Hatao, Sprite Uthao’, we are excited to bring consumers our take on how to navigate a world filled with judgements & stereotype. The world is a tough place for today’s youth with people having different points of view on how they should act and behave. The campaign humorously reminds us that while life tries to confuse you, it is important to focus only on what really matters to you.” Amarinder Bhutalia, Managing Partner, Ogilvy, said, “For the youth today, the world is more confusing with far more opinions than ever before. With this campaign, our attempt is to remind them that everyday dilemmas shouldn't distract them from keeping their eye on the ball. And this summer, they should focus on beating the heat with Sprite, the ultimate refresher." In addition to the TV Commercials, the campaign will be supported by a robust integrated marketing campaign, including Outdoor and Digital Link to the Hindi TVC: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O09i0Rcyidc Link to the Telugu TVC: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mdFNCKq7CG0 Link to the Tamil TVC: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xPi5Yj1F7fY About Coca-Cola India Coca-Cola in India is one of the country’s leading beverage companies, offering a range of healthy, safe, high quality, refreshing beverage options to consumers. Since its re-entry in 1993, the company has been refreshing consumers with its beverage products – Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Thums Up Charged, Thums Up Charged No Sugar, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Maaza, VIO flavoured milk, Minute Maid range of juices, Minute Maid Smoothie and Minute Maid Vitingo, Georgia range of hot and cold tea and coffee options, Aquarius and Aquarius Glucocharge, Schweppes, smartwater, Kinley and Bonaqua packaged drinking water and Kinley Club Soda. The Company along with its owned bottling operation and other bottling partners, through a strong network of over 2.6 million retail outlets, touches the lives of millions of consumers, at a rate of more than 500 servings per second. Its brands are some of the most preferred and most sold beverages in the country – Thums Up and Sprite – being the top two selling sparkling beverage.

The Coca-Cola India system provides direct employment to 25,000 people and indirect employment to more than 150,000 people. The Coca-Cola system in India is contributing in its own small way to building sustainable communities through community initiatives like Support My School, VEER, Parivartan and Unnati and by reducing its own environmental footprint For further information on the company's India operations and its products, please visit: www.coca-colaindia.com and www.hindustancoca-cola.com.

Follow us on twitter at twitter.com/CocaCola_Ind, or on facebook To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Sprite Launches Summer Campaign Garmi mein Doubt Hatao, Sprite Uthao PWR PWR.

