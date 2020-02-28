Left Menu
Martin-Baker, RCA open ejection seat servicing centre in Maha

  • Pune
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 17:23 IST
  • Created: 28-02-2020 17:23 IST
Mumbai-based Right Choice Aviation has partnered with leading ejection seat manufacturer Martin- Baker Aircraft to set up an ejection seat servicing centre at Chakan near Pune Martin-Baker seats are fitted in Rafale, Mirage, Jaguar, Kiran, Pilatus and Hawk (AJT) aircraft in India, company officials told reporters at Chakan on Friday.

The UK-based company has been the world's leading manufacturer of ejection and crashworthy seats for nearly 70 years, offering unprecedented life-saving capabilities, said Chris Davies, Vice President (Commercial) of Martin-Baker Davies said Right Choice Aviation (ESSD) is known for its ethos, work culture and commitment to quality. ESSD stands for Engineering Services and Supplies Division.

"For Martin-Baker, Indian market is the second largest market and currently over 1,000 ejection seats are installed in the aircraft of Indian armed forces, which have helped save lives of 230 Indian pilots," he said He said the facility at Chakan will significantly improve Martin-Baker's ability to provide timely and world- class support for the company's ejection seats installed in aircraft of Indian armed forces aircraft.

"The Chakan centre will significantly improve our ability to provide timely and world-class support of MBA ejection seats installed in Indian armed forces aircraft," Davies said Saumil Shah, RCAs chairman and managing director, said the objective to set up this plant was to bridge the gap between Martin-Baker and Indian armed forces.

"With this facility, the procurement time between Indian defence system and Martin-Baker will cut down and the company's ability to service will improve," he said Shah said around a million dollar investment has been made in the Chakan plant and the firm is envisaging to start manufacturing of the ejection seats here in the near future.

The centre has been set up to support the Indian armed forces under the governments 'Make in India' banner, he said Tom Mottershead, Deputy Director for Trade and Innovation, British Deputy High Commission and Graeme Thompson, Head, Business Development of RCA were present..

