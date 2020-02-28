Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oakridger Rishi Verma's start-up initiative "Swayamkrushi" empowers rural Indian women

Rishi Verma, a grade 10 student from Oakridge International School, Gachibowli, started an initiative called 'Swayamkrushi' with an aim to create a secondary source of income for farmer families, who suffer irregular and meagre revenue owing to the unpredictability and seasonality associated with the farming profession.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 17:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 17:37 IST
Oakridger Rishi Verma's start-up initiative "Swayamkrushi" empowers rural Indian women
Educating the farmer families on existing market values. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rishi Verma, a grade 10 student from Oakridge International School, Gachibowli, started an initiative called 'Swayamkrushi' with an aim to create a secondary source of income for farmer families, who suffer irregular and meagre revenue owing to the unpredictability and seasonality associated with the farming profession. He identified a growing demand for organic village produced sweets and savouries, which fuelled his idea to make them available to the masses. Within a short span of time, his project was able to raise 80 orders, providing a stream of monthly income to farming families.

The journey Rishi visited Bheemavaram, a town in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh; to understand the issues faced by village communities like dying art and culture, irregular wages and unemployment. After interviewing many farmers, Rishi figured that farmers generally wait on crops to grow for five to eight months and end up with a meagre revenue after the harvest.

To bridge the gap between revenues in the idle months of harvest, Rishi formulated an idea that could serve as a secondary source of income to the farmers on a daily or monthly basis. He empowered women to utilise their skills of producing indigenous food such as sweets, pure ghee and pickles. "I have been very emotionally connected to my village and its people in West Godavari called Kallakuru, and I decided to give back to the community where I hail from," says Rishi.

"I wanted to educate families of farmers, especially women, about the already existing market value of village goods in the urban areas, as 80 per cent of organic food produce is directly obtained from villages. After researching about the top-picks consumers prefer from the selection of village foods, I selected the main produce with higher market value than the rest: pootharekulu, palakova, tati tandra, chicken pickle, and cow ghee," explains Rishi. Walking from door-to-door to educate and convince the villagers, it was a tedious effort to gain their confidence against the notion of how a tenth grader could impact their lives in a positive way.

After being persistent, he managed to onboard several women of the village onto the idea of using their excellent skills to earn money in an independent, sustainable manner. By simple WhatsApp communications and word of mouth, Rishi managed to grow the customer base for farmers developing these products. He later liaised with Vegesna Trust to package the products, followed by collaborating with a travel agency, Thomas Cook, who subsequently connected Rishi to Tru India Restaurants, a chain of restaurants in Houston, Texas; where they agreed on a monthly order of 12 kgs per product from January 2020.

After this massive success, Rishi was able to pool in 80 orders and in less than 100 days, he was able to generate 1.4 lakhs! "The amount wasn't the impact, but the impact on the families was my major win, as my goal to facilitate a daily or monthly income to the families was being met," adds Rishi.

He was recently invited at the 1M1B Activate Impact Summit at UN, New York, where he presented his Village Sustainable Programme. The project was received well and was appreciated at the conference. "We are extremely proud of the work done by Rishi and we are sure that this project will have a long-term impact on improving the lives of our farming community. At Oakridge, we constantly provide various opportunities for our students to think beyond the ordinary and strive towards making a difference in the world. Like Rishi, we have several other students from Oakridge Gachibowli, who are coming up with various initiatives to help make our world a better place," said Hema Chennupaty, Principal of Oakridge International School Gachibowli, while speaking on the occasion.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

British male passenger infected by coronavirus on Japanese cruise ship has died-Kyodo

A British man who was infected by the coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan has died, bringing the death toll among passenger from the vessel to six, Kyodo newswire reported.He was the first foreign passenger to die, Kyod...

CBI vs CBI: There was clinching evidence against Asthana, ex-IO tells court

A Delhi court was informed Friday that there were clinching evidence against former CBI special director Rakesh Asthana in a bribery case in which he was recently given a clean chit by the agency Special CBI judge Sanjeev Aggarwal was told ...

Auto stocks tank over 11 pc as coronavirus outbreak disrupts supply chains

Auto stocks plummeted on Friday as supply chain disruptions due to coronavirus outbreak dented the outlook of the industry, which saw its worst-ever sales decline in two decades recently The BSE auto index fell 3.78 per cent with Tata Motor...

Soccer-Frankfurt game at Werder postponed after Europa League storm delay

Eintracht Frankfurts Bundesliga trip to Werder Bremen on Sunday was postponed on Friday by the league after the Eagles Europa League match at Red Bull Salzburg was delayed by 24 hours due to a storm warning. Frankfurt were scheduled to play...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020