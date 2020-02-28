Left Menu
J&K logs more than 82 lakh transactions through DBT for over 24 lakh beneficiaries

  • Jammu
  Updated: 28-02-2020 18:22 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir government has done more than 82 lakh transactions transferring Rs 6,417 crore to over 24 lakh beneficiaries under the direct benefit transfer scheme "As per DBT portal, J&K has done more than 82 lakh transactions till date for the current financial year", an official spokesman said.

He said it has transferred Rs 6,417 crore during this fiscal benefitting some 24.45 lakh beneficiaries. This has taken Jammu and Kashmir to the eighth rank in the country as per information available on the portal There are some 88 schemes implemented by 16 departments, the benefits of which percolate down through DBT mode. Some of the schemes including MGNREGA, NRLM, National Food Security Mission, ICPS, Old age pension scheme, Post-Matric & Pre-Matric Scholarships, Ladli Beti, State Marriage Assistance Scheme, Mid-Day Meal scheme, Youth Start-up loan scheme besides many others benefitting thousands across Jammu and Kashmir, spokesman said.

Financial Commissioner, Finance, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta chaired a meeting here to review the implementation Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes in J&K during which he directed setting up of a helpline to facilitate the beneficiaries He directed the concerned departments to upload all the relevant details of these schemes on the local DBT portal.  The Financial Commissioner directed the concerned departments to upload all the relevant data on the DBT web portal within one week. He asked them to facilitate every beneficiary by making his or her details readily available to them. He stressed on the fact that DBT is the most easy, transparent and hassle-free mechanism to transfer money and should be encouraged at all levels..

