Left Menu
Development News Edition

Auto stocks tank over 11 pc as coronavirus outbreak disrupts supply chains

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 18:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 18:55 IST
Auto stocks tank over 11 pc as coronavirus outbreak disrupts supply chains

Auto stocks plummeted on Friday as supply chain disruptions due to coronavirus outbreak dented the outlook of the industry, which saw its worst-ever sales decline in two decades recently The BSE auto index fell 3.78 per cent with Tata Motors plunging 11.03 per cent.

Ashok Leyland dropped 8.15 per cent, Mahindra and Mahindra by 7.50 per cent and Bajaj Auto by 1.60 per cent Maruti Suzuki India closed marginally down with 0.03 per cent losses.

TVS Motor Company, MRF, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, Apollo Tyres also closed in red The domestic auto industry is likely to be negatively impacted and see a disruption in supply chain if the coronavirus epidemic in China and South-East Asia persists longer, rating agency Icra had said last week.

According to the Association of Indian Forging Industry (AIFI), China is one of the leading suppliers of auto components in India, accounting for 27 per cent of the total exports, and the slowing supply of components manufactured there would result in shortage of stocks here. Quoting reports, AIFI said that the impact of the supply disruption will be more profound on passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and two-wheeler segments Currently, the original equipment manufacturers have reduced their production plan for February and March due to non-receipt of components, it added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Lithuania readies IPO of state energy firm Ignitis Group

Lithuania should list between a quarter and a third of its state-owned energy utility, which needs to raise billions of euros over the next few years to fund its operations, a Finance Ministry committee said on Friday. According to the comm...

KVKs can play key role in doubling farmers' income: Agri Min

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday directed Krishi Vigyan Kendras KVKs to reach out to more farmers for providing technical assistance and help achieve the governments goal of doubling farmers income by 2022 He also asked K...

Cycle stars in lockdown as two Gulf hotels isolated over coronavirus scare

Two luxury hotels in Abu Dhabi were in lockdown on Friday to isolate guests including scores of professional cyclists after two Italian members of the tour the riders were participating in were suspected of contracting the coronavirus.The f...

U.S. sees significant reduction in Afghan violence over last six days

The United States has seen a significant reduction in violence in Afghanistan during the past six days, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday, one day before Washington hopes to sign a U.S.-Taliban deal on a U.S. troop withdraw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020