Huawei Enterprise Business Group Announces 4 Measures to Achieve Success with Global Ecosystem Partners

At the globally live-streamed Industrial Digital Transformation Conference 2020, Huawei Enterprise BG (Business Group) announced its partner development strategy named "Profitability, Simplicity, Enablement, and Ecosystem". Through this strategy, Huawei Enterprise BG will cooperate with global partners to achieve mutual benefits.

At the event, Frank Shen Surong, Vice President of Partners & Alliances, detailed how, in 2020, Huawei Enterprise Business Group's new partner ecosystem will consist of seven partner types: Sales Partner, Solution Partner, Service Partner, Investment & Operation and Financing Partner, Talent Alliance, Social Partner, and Industry Partner. Concerning these seven partner categories, Huawei Enterprise BG will further develop its ecosystem by increasing support in the following areas:

Profitability

In 2019, Huawei Enterprise BG canceled the sales rebate threshold, meaning partners are now rewarded for every dollar they earn. In 2020, Huawei Enterprise BG will maintain the channel partner incentive framework's stability, and expand the scope of partner incentivized products to include standalone software as well. Diversified special incentives, such as capability rebates and Business Incentive Program (BIP) will be introduced to motivate partners to pursue more ambitious goals. 

Simplicity

Huawei Enterprise BG has been continuously simplifying policy and process execution. The partner policies are now not only easier to remember and understand, but also more implementable, facilitating Huawei's cooperation with partners. In 2020, Huawei Enterprise BG will release a list of products that partners can get rebated to improve policy transparency, and make incentive eligibility clearer. It will allow partners to independently apply for and accept Marketing Development Fund (MDF) to accelerate the execution of marketing activities, and make Huawei Enterprise BG's entire business process visible to partners.

Enablement

This year, Huawei will launch Huawei Certified Pre-sales Professional (HCPP) certification for IP and storage products, to help partners gain in-depth knowledge about relevant products and acquire the practical skills needed to: organize customer technical exchanges, deliver scenario-based solution design, and conduct Proof of Concept (PoC) testing. Huawei Enterprise BG has also extended the availability of Marketing Development Fund (MDF) and Joint Marketing Fund (JMF) to support global partners, solution partners, and carrier partners in their business development. Partners can benefit from their capability upgrades in dealing with the challenges of digital transformation.

Ecosystem

Huawei has established the Huawei ICT Academy Development Incentive Fund (ADIF) for 2020, to drive the development of the Huawei ICT Academy, support its training and operations, and motivate trainees to obtain Huawei certifications. Meanwhile, ADIF will increase awareness for the Huawei ICT Academy brand, strengthen cooperation with educational communities, and develop technical talent for Huawei itself, as talent and the Academy brand are becoming a point of strength for the company. In the future, Huawei will also attract more ecosystem partners through a series of favorable policies, ranging from the Joint Solution Development, Marketing Fund, and the Global Partner Incentive Fund (GPIF), to improving satisfaction levels for service delivery and making the MDF available to more partners.

By the end of 2019, Huawei had more than 22,000 Sales Partners, 1200 Solution Partners, 4200 Service Partners, 1000 Talent Alliance Partners, and 80 Investment & Operation and Financing partners.

In the intelligence era, the key to a mutually beneficial ecosystem is to enable everyone to use their own strengths to create a whole that is greater than the sum of its parts. Huawei will continue to optimize its ecosystem policies to expand the partner ecosystem, help partners achieve their goals, and provide better support for partners. Efforts will be dedicated to the development, cultivation, support, incentives, and compliance of partners. Ultimately, it will streamline partner management to build an open, cooperative, and mutually beneficial ecosystem, and strive to become the preferred provider for digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://e.huawei.com/topic/mwc2020/en

