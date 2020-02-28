Thomas Cook India board approves Rs 150 cr share buyback

Travel services provider Thomas Cook India on Friday said its board has approved a share buyback programme for a total consideration of up to Rs 150 crore The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on Friday approved buyback of around 2.60 crore fully paid up equity shares of Re 1 each at a price of Rs 57.5 per share, Thomas Cook India said in a regulatory filing.

The number of equity shares proposed to be bought back represent 6.9 per cent of total paid up equity capital of the company as on December 31, 2019, it added The company has set March 7 as the record date and all those who hold equity shares as on the record date shall be eligible for the buyback, it said. PTI RKL ABM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

