Left Menu
Development News Edition

ABL Workspaces secures angel funding from Great Point Capital LLC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 22:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 22:45 IST
ABL Workspaces secures angel funding from Great Point Capital LLC
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Co-working firm ABL Workspaces on Friday said it has raised an undisclosed amount in angel funding from Great Point Capital LLC, Chicago The funds will be utilised to strengthen the company's presence in the capital region to 15,000 seats across 50 centres by the end of FY21.

Founded in December 2017, ABL Workspaces currently has nine centres in Delhi NCR with 2,500 seats. Its clients include Bira 91 Beverages, Etsy, Livspace, Truly madly, Petrofac and Cynesis among others "The funding has come on the accurate time which will help us in going live with 15 number of centres by June 2020. We have witnessed immense growth in our business and clientele," ABL Workspaces co-founder and CMO Akshita Gupta said in a statement.

She added that the company aims to acquire maximum space in Delhi-NCR with 15,000 seats and 50 centres by the end of FY21 * * * * LetsTransport acqui-hires Pixlcoders * LetsTransport, a tech-logistics solution provider, on Friday said it has acqui-hired Bengaluru-based web and mobile app development company, Pixlcoders.

LetsTransport has on-boarded the ​​team of the Pixlcoders with an aim to strengthen the supply chain, boosting technology and enhancing its applications, a statement said "With this acqui-hire decision, LetsTransport aims to further build on disruptive technology for logistics and expand its presence in India," it added.

Pixlcoders, a team of 10 tech-enthusiasts along with its senior management will also help the brand in customised solutions such as user research, market validation, enriched UX and branding, the statement said. Founded in 2016 by Suresh P and Punam Garu, Pixlcoders offers affordable customised software, digital products, e-commerce shops, and mobile applications across industries. They have helped develop websites, mobile apps and software for clients in India, US, UK, and UAE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Researchers develop robot for autistic children to learn

Researchers at the University of South California USC have developed a socially assistive robot called Kiwi to help autistic children learn. They built the personalised learning robot and also studied whether the robot could estimate a chil...

INTERVIEW-Montenegro's president accuses Serbia and Russia of undermining independence

Montenegros president accused Serbia and Russia on Friday of using the Serbian Orthodox Church to undermine his countrys pro-Western government as it seeks European Union membership.Milo Djukanovic, who has ruled for over three decades, sai...

LinkedIn is testing Snapchat-like Stories for professionals

LinkedIn may soon introduce Snapchat-like stories on its platform.Pete Davies, head of content products at LinkedIn, wrote in an official blog that Stories offer a lightweight, fun way to share an update without it having to be perfect or a...

Europa League last-16 draw: Man Utd to face LASK and Inter Milan gears up to tackle Getafe

Manchester United will take on LASK while Getafe will play against Wolves in the last 16 of the Europa League. Uniteds are unbeaten in their last eight games against Austria clubs, winning seven.Steven Gerrards Rangers face a tough test aga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020