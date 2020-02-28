ABL Workspaces secures angel funding from Great Point Capital LLC

Co-working firm ABL Workspaces on Friday said it has raised an undisclosed amount in angel funding from Great Point Capital LLC, Chicago The funds will be utilised to strengthen the company's presence in the capital region to 15,000 seats across 50 centres by the end of FY21.

Founded in December 2017, ABL Workspaces currently has nine centres in Delhi NCR with 2,500 seats. Its clients include Bira 91 Beverages, Etsy, Livspace, Truly madly, Petrofac and Cynesis among others "The funding has come on the accurate time which will help us in going live with 15 number of centres by June 2020. We have witnessed immense growth in our business and clientele," ABL Workspaces co-founder and CMO Akshita Gupta said in a statement.

She added that the company aims to acquire maximum space in Delhi-NCR with 15,000 seats and 50 centres by the end of FY21 * * * * LetsTransport acqui-hires Pixlcoders * LetsTransport, a tech-logistics solution provider, on Friday said it has acqui-hired Bengaluru-based web and mobile app development company, Pixlcoders.

LetsTransport has on-boarded the ​​team of the Pixlcoders with an aim to strengthen the supply chain, boosting technology and enhancing its applications, a statement said "With this acqui-hire decision, LetsTransport aims to further build on disruptive technology for logistics and expand its presence in India," it added.

Pixlcoders, a team of 10 tech-enthusiasts along with its senior management will also help the brand in customised solutions such as user research, market validation, enriched UX and branding, the statement said. Founded in 2016 by Suresh P and Punam Garu, Pixlcoders offers affordable customised software, digital products, e-commerce shops, and mobile applications across industries. They have helped develop websites, mobile apps and software for clients in India, US, UK, and UAE.

