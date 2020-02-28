Former Resonance CEO Asheesh Sharma joins BYJU’S * Edi-tech major BYJU'S on Friday said it has appointed Asheesh Sharma as Head of JEE and NEET. In his new role, Sharma will focus on building and scaling up BYJU’S' key test prep offerings - JEE and NEET, a statement said. He will be also leading and driving product development and growth across markets, which will further boost BYJU’S presence in the test prep segment, it added Sharma comes with over two decades of experience in test prep coaching and has been a physics professor for 14 years. * * * * * Creative Crusader launches social platform ‘Instafeed’ * Creative Crusader Pvt Ltd on Friday launched a social platform ‘Instafeed’ that aims to support ethical journalis.

The app is available for download on Android and iOS app stores "Instafeed is a citizen-owned network dedicated to creating, sharing and supporting ethical journalism and it is meant to support the current existing news agencies," Raj Bhatia, founder of Instafeed, said in a statement.

The app has a whiteboard for users to connect with people with hyper-local news, while influencers can share their experience, the statement added. "We are also looking to introduce more features like fact-checking in multiple languages etc, Bhatia said.

