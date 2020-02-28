Amazon tells employees to defer all non-essential travel due to coronavirus

Left Menu
Amazon.com Inc said all employees should defer non-essential travel including within the United States, in a significant escalation by the world's largest online retailer to guard against the spread of the coronavirus among its ranks. Dave Clark, Amazon's senior vice president of worldwide operations, notified employees of the change on Thursday, which Amazon confirmed to Reuters. The coronavirus has caused at least 2,797 deaths globally, and new reported infections around the world now exceed those from mainland China, where the flu-like disease arose two months ago out of an illegal wildlife market.

Amazon last month said it was putting in place travel restrictions to China. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Peter Henderson and Nick Zieminski)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

