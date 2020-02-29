MEA S Jaishankar, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor to attend 'CPR Dialogues 2020'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand are some of the notable names taking part in the upcoming Centre for Policy Research's (CPR) annual public forum The two-day conclave, titled "CPR Dialogues 2020: Policy Perspectives for 21st Century India", will commence at the India Habitat Centre here on Monday. The aim, according to organisers, is to "provide a window to the India of the future" and "debate the significant development and policy challenges that India faces in the coming decade".

It proposes to address a wide spectrum of pressing topics like air pollution, public education, agriculture, geopolitics, state capacity, technology and law, they added "Some of the issues that will be addressed during the CPR Dialogues are: As norms of engagement and the global order change, how should India define its geopolitical position?, Can the Indian state deliver cutting edge public services to all its citizens and build 21st century public institutions? and How can India create productive jobs while responding to challenges of technology, rapid urbanisation and global economic changes?, among others," read a statement from the organisers.

Other prominent speakers taking part in the forum include ex foreign secretary Shyam Saran, former US deputy secretary of state James Steinberg, economist Lant Pritchett, and political scientist Mukulika Banerjee It comes to a close on Tuesday..

