Welspun Corp Ltd on Saturday said CARE Ratings has revised the rating for its listed, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of Rs 200 crore and Rs 90 crore to 'AA - Stable Outlook' from 'AA- Positive Outlook' The rating is based on the review of recent developments including operational and financial performance of the company for 2018-19 (audited) and 2019-20 (provisional), it said in a filing. ********** SPMCIL contributes Rs 1 cr towards National Sports Development Fund * Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India (SPMCIL) has contributed Rs 1 crore towards National Sports Development Fund for the top athletes of the country selected for Tokyo Olympics, an official statement said on Saturday.

It was done under the CSR initiatives of the company The cheque of Rs 1 crore was handed over to Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, it added. ************ Goods worth Rs 22 cr sold at KVIC exhibition * Goods worth Rs 22 crore were sold at an exhibition organised by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) here, an official statement said. The exhibition featured 25 stalls of Khadi clothes, handicraft products, pickles, honey, leather goods and embroidery from many states and union territories..

