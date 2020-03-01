Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank credit growth dips to 8.5 pc in January: RBI data

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 12:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 12:02 IST
Bank credit growth dips to 8.5 pc in January: RBI data

Bank credit growth declined to 8.5 per cent in January from 13.5 per cent in the year-ago period led by a sharp slowdown in loans to the services sector, according to RBI data Growth in advances to the services sector decelerated to 8.9 per cent from 23.9 per cent in January 2019.

Bank loan growth to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) slowed to 32.2 per cent in the reporting month from a growth of 48.3 per cent a year-ago During the month, personal loans segment grew by 16.9 per cent.

Within personal loans, credit to housing segment grew by 17.5 per cent from 18.4 per cent, while education loan showed a negative growth of 3.1 per cent as against a negative growth of 2.3 per cent in January 2019, RBI data showed Advances growth to agriculture and allied activities contracted to 6.5 per cent from 7.6 per cent rise last year.

Credit growth to industry decelerated to 2.5 per cent from 5.2 per cent Within industry, loan growth to paper and paper products, rubber plastic and their products and construction accelerated.

“However, credit growth to textile, food processing, chemical & chemical products, basic metal & metal products, all engineering and infrastructure decelerated,” RBI said According to the latest quarterly statistics on deposits and credit of banks, bank loan growth decelerated to 7.4 per cent in the October-December, 2019 from 12.9 per cent the year-ago quarter.

During the quarter, loans by public sector banks grew by 3.7 per cent while credit from private sector banks saw a growth of 13.1 per cent In the fortnight ended February 14, 2020, bank credit grew by 6.3 per cent to Rs 100.41 lakh crore, from Rs 94.403 lakh crore in the year-ago fortnight.

Deposits grew by 9.2 per cent to Rs 132.35 lakh crore in the fortnight compared to Rs 121.19 lakh crore, the RBI data showed In February, the Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das had said that slowing credit growth is the biggest challenge the banking industry is facing.

"The most critical challenge today for banks, not just in India but also elsewhere, is slowing credit off-take. It affects the profitability of banks," Das said a media event Rating agency Crisil, in a recent note, said credit growth is likely to be around 6 per cent in this fiscal but is expected to accelerate to 8-9 per cent in FY21.

"Prolonged slowdown in bank lending may be bottoming out this fiscal, with gross credit off-take set to rise 8-9 per cent on-year in FY21, a good 200-300 basis points (bps) over the likely growth of near 6 per cent this fiscal," Crisil said This uptick in loan growth would be driven by a gradual pick-up in economic activity, continuing demand for retail loans, and strong growth in lending by private sector banks, it said.

The country's GDP grew at 4.7 per cent in the December quarter, its slowest rate in more than six years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Nokia withdraws from OFC 2020 over novel coronavirus concerns

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

UN says 13,000 migrants mass at Turkey's border with Greece

Kastanies Greece, Mar 1 AP The United Nations migration organisation said Sunday that at least 13,000 people were massed on Turkeys land border with Greece, after Turkey officially declared its western borders were open to migrants and refu...

America Ferrera leaving 'Superstore' after season five

In a surprise move, actor America Ferrera is exiting NBC comedy Superstore after the culmination of its ongoing fifth season According to Variety, the news of her departure comes barely over two weeks after the network renewed the show for ...

Nigeria moves coronavirus patient for better health care

Lagos, Feb 29 AFP Nigerian health authorities said Saturday an Italian who tested positive for the coronavirus in Lagos, the first case in Nigeria, has been relocated for better care, a health official said The Italian, quarantined at the I...

Malaysia swears in new prime minister as Mahathir forced out

Malaysias Muhyiddin Yassin, a Malay nationalist politician backed by the corruption-tarnished former ruling party, was sworn in as prime minister on Sunday after the king picked him to replace 94-year-old Mahathir Mohamad.The swearing-in ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020