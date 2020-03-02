Left Menu
Royal Enfield sales up 1 pc in February

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 13:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 13:43 IST
Royal Enfield sales up 1 pc in February

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, on Monday reported 1 per cent growth in total sales at 63,536 units in February The company had sold 62,630 units in February last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Domestic sales stood at 61,188 units last month as against 60,066 units in February 2019, up 2 per cent Exports declined 8 per cent to 2,348 units as against 2,564 units in the same month previous year, it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

