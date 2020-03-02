We are evaluating Air India: Vistara chairman on national carrier's disinvestment

Vistara chairman Bhaskar Bhat said they were evaluating Air India as the Centre has started the national carrier's disinvestment process

"We are evaluating Air India. Which company would not be interested in evaluating a sovereign airline of the country?" Bhat asked. "Whether we bid or not comes later." On being asked if Vistara or Tata Sons were evaluating Air India, Bhat replied: "We (Vistara) are a joint venture." PTI DSP ASGHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.