Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP reiterates focus on wildlife tourism, combating threats of climate change through wild-life conservation

Madhya Pradesh, the tiger state of India has reiterated its focus on wildlife tourism and strengthening its ongoing efforts towards combating the threats of climate change and global warming by focusing on wildlife conservation and upliftment of forest dwellers.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)/New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 17:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 17:24 IST
MP reiterates focus on wildlife tourism, combating threats of climate change through wild-life conservation
Faiz Ahmed Kidwai (IAS), Secretary Tourism, Govt of Madhya Pradesh and Managing Director, MPTB. Image Credit: ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)/New Delhi [India], Mar 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Madhya Pradesh, the tiger state of India has reiterated its focus on wildlife tourism and strengthening its ongoing efforts towards combating the threats of climate change and global warming by focusing on wildlife conservation and upliftment of forest dwellers. The state will also be focusing on creating favourable conditions for the conservation of tigers especially the endangered Bengal Tiger and the rare White Tiger. Madhya Pradesh ranks first in the country with 526 tigers as per the results of the All India Tiger Assessment declared on July 29, 2019.

Sustained tiger conservation efforts have paid rich dividends in Madhya Pradesh where the population of the big cat registered a healthy rise of 218 in four years from 308 tigers in 2014 to 526 in the 2018 census. The State has six tiger reserves (combining parts of National Parks and Wildlife Sanctuaries) namely Kanha, Pench, Satpura, Bandhavgarh, Panna and Sanjay. The state also plans to create around 11 more protected areas within the state from the current numbers of 24 wildlife sanctuaries and 11 national parks. The new areas, covering over 2,100 square km, represent perhaps the largest addition of protected areas attempted by any state in the past three decades.

"Madhya Pradesh is referred to as wildlife state of India with numerous sanctuaries and reserves. At a time where the numbers of many animal species are declining, Madhya Pradesh has played a pivotal part in India's wildlife conservation programs. As the World Wildlife Day approaches on March 3, we would like to reiterate our commitment to protecting endangered wildlife, especially tigers through a scientific, planned and people-centric approach with strict enforcement guidelines and team support," said Faiz Ahmed Kidwai (IAS), Secretary Tourism, Govt of Madhya Pradesh and Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board. "From preserving tiger population, to being the state with the highest leopard, vultures and gharial (an 'endemic' crocodile species) population to having successfully increased the population of the highly endangered Barasingha (a hard ground swamp deer), Madhya Pradesh has come a long way in protecting the natural order and habitat for animals. It has implemented many important conservation policies and ensured a crackdown on poaching," he further added.

Six of the 11 national parks of Madhya Pradesh are also integrated with Project Tiger, a conservation programme that was launched in 1973 by the Central Government when the tiger numbers had dwindled so dramatically that there were fears that the big cat was in danger of extinction. The government had sanctioned Rs 92 crores CFA specially to promote the wildlife circuit at Mukundpur, Bandhavgarh and Pench in 2015-16.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

UK ready to use "all levers" to prepare for coronavirus

Britain will use all levers at its disposal to prepare for the spread of coronavirus, British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons spokesman said on Monday. The spokesman said that Britains finance minister Rishi Sunak and the Treasury had been in...

East Bengal seek revenge against Gokulam

East Bengal will look to continue their four-match unbeaten streak and avenge their home leg defeat when they face Gokulam Kerala FC in an I-League clash here on Tuesday In the last four matches, East Bengal have won two and drawn as many. ...

Govt to allow onion export from Mar 15

The government will allow export of onions from March 15 in the interest of farmers, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday The decision will help boost the income of farmers, the minister said in a tweet.The government ...

Libyan government to move from defence 'to attack', minister says

Libyas internationally recognised government will soon try to push back Khalifa Haftars eastern forces that have been attacking the capital Tripoli for months, its interior minister has told Reuters. The GNA Government of National Accord an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020