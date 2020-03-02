Tickle your taste buds with Zissto Sauces

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 2 (ANI/News Wire Gujarat): Vinzillion Edibles Pvt Ltd, introduces Zissto, which offers a wide range of authentic ready-to-cook sauces, which can help even a novice conjure up the most exotic Indian dish in a jiffy. Whether vegetarian, non-vegetarian or Jain, one can create any favourite Indian dish, including Makhani, Chettinad, Malvani, Handi, Bhuna Masala and a host of others, even if this has never been attempted before. Zissto offers a selection of convenient, tasty and authentic sauces that will restore one's inner Chef de Cuisine!

The brainchild of the visionary Founder and CEO, Kanhai Porecha, who believes in bringing great taste at an affordable price and is determined to change the way we perceive quick and convenient cooking. "Vinzillion Edibles gives the power of choice to the 'ready-to-cook, millennials' who would want great taste in quick time. Our products make life easier for students, working professionals, domestic help or anyone who would not want to compromise on flavour or nutritional value," said Porecha.

The Zissto Advantage: - * Freshness- Direct from farm ingredients, no artificial flavours or colours, minimal preservatives.

* Convenience- Cooking in just 3 easy steps. * Time Saver- Eliminates 65 per cent of the time you'd spend on pre-prep in your kitchen.

* Nutrition- Do have a look at our label for specifics of each dish. * Multi-functional -Use as not just a gravy, but directly as a dip or a spread.

* Customization- You can give your own touch to the final dish. This story is provided by News Wire Gujarat. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/News Wire Gujarat)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.