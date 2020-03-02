Karnataka to set up nano technology park, to come out with new S&T policy

The Karnataka government has plans to develop a nano park here and also come out with a new science and technology policy In his inaugural address to the eleventh edition of Bangaluru India Nano 2020, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the proposed park would be in collaboration with the Government of India.

The state government's aim is to make Karnataka a hub for nanotechnology, he said It is keen to provide the necessary priority through development of a strong institutional base, infrastructure support, and skilled manpower to create the right ecosystem for nanotechnology growth in the State, Yediyurappa said.

The Government, the Chief Minister said, proposed to develop a nano park collaboration with the Government of India "Establishment of common instrumentation facilities to provide greater emphasis for growth of this emerging field will also be considered", he said.

"Action will be taken for up-skilling and re-skilling the manpower required for this sunrise industry" The Chief Minister called upon scientists and engineers to come up with innovative nanotechnology-based solutions for food and energy security, water purification, health care, waste management and to combat environmental hazards.

The Chief Minister presented the prestigious Prof. C N R Rao Bengaluru India Nanoscience award 2020 to Prof. P S Anil Kumar, Department of Physics, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, for his outstanding contribution to nanotechnology Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said the nano park proposal is being discussed with Prof C N R Rao, National Research Professor, Honorary President, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research and Chairman of Karnataka's Vision Group of Nanotechnology.

"...we expect many of the research centers to be established in Bengaluru to promote the (nanotechnology) ecosystem, to strengthen this industry," Ashwath Narayan, who holds the IT, BT and S&T portfolios, said He also said the government plans to come out with a new Science and Technology policy to promote Research and Development and related industries.

The two-day Bengaluru India Nano 2020 is a premium event of the Karnataka's Department of IT, BT, and S&T, and is being held in association with the Vision Group Officials said the event's emphasis is on nano industries and nano startups.

A range of issues pertaining to research, technology development, skills requirement, institutions involved, risk issues, regulatory & governance structure, investment and collaborations between R&D, academia & industry is being deliberated upon at the conference, they said.

