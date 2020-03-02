Left Menu
Development News Edition

MASSA, NUSI demand to amend proposal to bring Indian seafarers under tax net

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 17:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 17:43 IST
MASSA, NUSI demand to amend proposal to bring Indian seafarers under tax net

Maritime bodies MASSA and NUSI on Monday sought intervention of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to amend a Budget proposal, which will now bring Indian seafarers under the Income tax net Maritime unions are protesting against the proposed change in the Income Tax Act after Budget 2020 proposed to tax Non Resident Indians (NRI) in India, who are not paying tax anywhere in the world.

Also, with the period of stay in India being reduced from 181 to 120 days, people have to spend more time abroad - more than 245 days compared to 183 days earlier, will get the NRI status as proposed in Budget 2020 "Today on March 2, 2020; when Indian Parliament's session gets resumed to approve the Union Budget 2020, leading maritime bodies of India like Maritime Association of Shipowners Shipmanagers and Agent (MASSA) and National Union of Seafarers of India (NUSI) have intensified their ongoing protest against a Budget proposal to bring Indian seafarers under the income tax net," the maritime bodies said in a joint statement.

Both these bodies have demanded to amend the Union Budget proposal to levy income tax on Non Resident Indians (NRIs) who are not paying tax anywhere in the world Shiv Halbe, MASSA Chairman said by virtue of their profession, Indian seafarers attain an NRI status by working aboard cargo vessels that sail across the globe on international waters for a substantial period in a financial year.

These Indians, who thus attain an NRI status, cannot hence pay income tax anywhere in the world as they do not reside and work on foreign soil, Halbe said "I therefore urge Finance Minister Ms Nirmala Sitharaman to amend the Union Budget 2020 proposal suitably in the interest Indian seafaring population. Otherwise, Indian seafarers will be subjected to income tax as high as 30 per cent, and global share of Indian seafarers might drop substantially over a period of time.

"Countries like Philippines and Ukraine compete with India for global share of seafarers, but they do not levy high income taxes on their seafaring citizens," he added NUSI General Secretary Abdulgani Serang said, "Unlike land-based jobs, seafarers are a floating population as they don’t have any country of residence. Logically, they cannot pay tax and they are not supposed to pay because they are floating population. It’s a retrograde and negative step".

Both MASSA and NUSI have sought a legal opinion from taxation and law firms of immense repute to protect the legitimate rights of Indian seafarers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Fuel prices reduced in South Africa in accordance with global oil price trends

The South African Department of Energy has announced that the price of petrol will drop by 19 cents per liter in March, according to a report of The South African. Diesel and paraffin prices will also be reduced by 54 cents and 68 cents res...

Macau casino takings plunge record 88% after virus closures

Macau, Mar 2 AFP Macaus casino industry suffered its worst monthly downturn on record in February after city-wide closures aimed at stopping the spread of the deadly coronavirus The former Portuguese colony took the unprecedented step in ea...

Think-tank report on Uighur labour in China lists global brands

Tens of thousands of ethnic Uighurs were moved to work in conditions suggestive of forced labor in factories across China supplying 83 global brands, an Australian think tank said in a report released on Sunday.The Australian Strategic Poli...

Stop wasteful expense of printing own diaries, calendars: Govt to ministries

The government has directed all central ministries and departments to stop printing their own calendars and diaries as it leads to wastage of financial resources and instead make use of those printed by the Information and Broadcasting Mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020