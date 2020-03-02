CPCL elevates S Krishnan as Director-Operations

Chennai, Mar 2 (PTI): IndianOil Group company Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL) on Monday announced the elevation of S Krishnan as Director-Operations with immediate effect. An alumni of Alagappa Chettiar College, Krishnan has over 34 years experience in CPCL and has held various positions in various departments before joining the company's Board of Directors, a press release said.

Some of the major projects handled by him in the projects department were the captive power plant, revamp projects in refinery and BS IV quality upgradation project. He executed various water conservation measures, reducing costs and took energy conservation measures during his tenure in the operations department.

He coordinated various functions of the refinery, including finance, personnel, administration and production while serving in the Managing Director's office, it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

