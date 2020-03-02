Hero MotoCorp sales down 19 pc in February

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Monday reported a 19.27 per cent decline in total sales at 4,98,242 units in February. The company had sold 6,17,215 units in the corresponding month of previous year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Total motorcycle sales stood at 4,79,310 units last month as against 5,58,884 units in February 2019, down 14.23 per cent. Total scooter sales declined 67.54 per cent to 18,932 units as compared with 58,331 units in the year-ago month, it added.

In the domestic market, sales stood at 4,80,196 units last month as compared with 6,00,616 units in the same period a year ago, down 20.04 per cent. Hero MotorCorp said its exports last month were at 18,046 units as compared with 16,599 units in February 2019..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

