Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt allows onion exports from Mar 15, MEP removed

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 20:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 20:23 IST
Govt allows onion exports from Mar 15, MEP removed

Export of all varieties of onion will be free from March 15, the government announced on Monday, lifting around six-month-old curbs on shipments of the bulb following a correction in prices and improvement in local supplies. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) also announced removing the minimum export price (MEP) for outward shipments of the commodity. "The export of all varieties of onions has been made free without any condition of letter of credit and MEP, with effect from March 15, 2020," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification. Farmers in several parts of Nashik district in Maharashtra agitated over falling onion prices, with an official informing that average per quintal price for Monday was Rs 1,450 at Lasalgaon, the country's largest market for the kitchen staple.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that the decision will help boost the income of farmers. The government last week decided to lift ban on export of onions in view of projected sharp fall in prices due to bumper rabi crop.

In September 2019, the government banned onion exports and also imposed an MEP of USD 850 per tonne. The move came after prices started skyrocketing due to supply-demand mismatch. In December last year, the prices hit Rs 160 per kg in certain parts of the country. The prices are hovering at around Rs 30 per kg at present.

Expected monthly harvest in March is over 40 lakh MT compared to 28.4 lakh MT last year, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan had tweeted on Wednesday. There was shortage of onion as kharif crop was adversely affected due to excess rains and floods in key producing states, including Maharashtra.

Currently, the arrival of rabi (winter) crop of onion has begun in small quantities and would increase from mid-March onwards. Exports of onion are expected to arrest sharp the fall in domestic prices..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

SC wishes for peace but aware of its "limitations", says CJI, hearing pleas on Delhi violence

As communal violence in Delhi abated, Chief Justice of India S A Bobde on Monday remarked that the Supreme Court also wishes for peace but there are limitations, adding it cannot give preventive reliefs. Justice Bobde made the remarks as it...

WHO technical team arrives in Iran to support coronavirus response

A team from the World Health Organization WHO arrived in Tehran on Monday to support Irans response to a coronavirus outbreak, the WHO said on Monday.The plane carrying the technical team also contained a shipment of medical supplies and pr...

Northern Railways to run 16 special trains during Holi festival

Northern Railways will operate 16 special trains in wake of huge rush during the festive season of Holi. Northern Railway is running 16 pairs of Holi Special trains having 430 trips overall as compared to last years 19 special trains with 3...

Kyrgyz police use tear gas, water cannon to disperse protest

Kyrgyz riot police used tear gas, stun grenades and water cannon to disperse hundreds of anti-government protesters who approached the government headquarters in the capital Bishkek on Monday. Some 2,000 protesters rallied on Bishkeks centr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020