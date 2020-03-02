Left Menu
Development News Edition

Infosys pays Rs 6 lakh in compounding fees to settle ex-CFO severance payment row

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 22:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 22:00 IST
Infosys pays Rs 6 lakh in compounding fees to settle ex-CFO severance payment row

Infosys on Monday said it has paid Rs 6 lakh as compounding fees in the matter related to severance agreement with former CFO Rajiv Bansal. In November last year, Infosys (along with certain current and former key managerial personnel) submitted applications with the Registrar of Companies for compounding of certain alleged offences that pertain to matters related to the severance agreement executed with Bansal in October 2015.

Generally, compoundable offences are those which can be settled by paying certain amount of money. Through the compounding process, it had sought to resolve the alleged offences. "The Regional Director (South East Region) vide its orders dated February 25, 2020, (received on March 2, 2020) has agreed to compound the alleged offences applied for, subject to payment of compounding fees of Rs 6 lakh..." Infosys said in its filing on Monday.

It added that these compounding fees have been paid. The fee of Rs 6 lakh consists of Rs 1.5 lakh in respect of each application for each alleged offence by the company and Rs 25,000 by each of the current and former key managerial personnel for each alleged offence, the filing said. In its application, Infosys had sought to resolve the alleged offence relating to the company not seeking prior and separate approvals required under the Act from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Audit Committee and the Board of Directors and not making requisite disclosures.

Infosys had agreed to pay Bansal a severance amount of Rs 17.38 crore or 24 months of salary, but the company suspended payments after he got Rs 5 crore as co-founder N R Narayana Murthy and others objected to the package as excessive. Bansal's severance payout has been one of the contentious issues Infosys founders had raised to allege governance lapses at the Bengaluru-based firm..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

British PM Johnson backs 'fantastic' Patel amid bullying row; govt announces inquiry

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said Priti Patel is a fantastic home secretary as he backed his senior Cabinet minister amid a row over the resignation of her top civil servant, while the government announced an internal inquiry in...

GLOBAL ECONOMY-Coronavirus hits global factories; chances of monetary policy easing rise

Global factories took a beating in February from the coronavirus outbreak, with activity in China shrinking at a record pace, surveys showed on Monday, raising the prospect of a coordinated policy response by central banks to prevent a glob...

Child drowns at sea off Greece in first fatality after Turkey opens border

A young Syrian boy died on Monday after being pulled from the sea when a boat capsized off the Greek island of Lesbos, Greek officials said, the first reported fatality since Turkey opened its border last week to let migrants reach Europe.S...

Iranian urges India to ensure well-being of all Indians

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Monday urged Indian authorities to ensure the well-being of all Indians and not let senseless violence prevail. Indias Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Thursday that law...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020