Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 8-'Neutron Jack' Welch, who led GE's rapid expansion, dies at 84

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 04:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 04:08 IST
UPDATE 8-'Neutron Jack' Welch, who led GE's rapid expansion, dies at 84

Jack Welch, who upended the business world in the 1980s and 1990s by transforming General Electric Co from a stolid maker of light bulbs and washing machines into the most valuable U.S. public company, has died at 84, GE said on Monday. Known as "Neutron Jack" for cutting thousands of jobs, Welch bought and sold scores of businesses, expanded the industrial giant into financial services and produced steadily rising profits. His success led other CEOs to begin using financial wizardry to improve earnings and wow Wall Street.

In Welch's 20 years as CEO, GE's market value grew from $12 billion to $410 billion, making him one of the most iconic corporate leaders of his era. "When the book about business leaders in this century is written, Jack Welch will be near the very top," said Thomas Cooke, professor at Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business. "What he did as the leader of GE was remarkable."

President Donald Trump tweeted: "There was no corporate leader like “neutron” Jack," adding his warmest sympathies "to his wonderful wife & family!" But Welch's innovations, which included ruthless personnel management, cost cutting and offshoring, also set the stage for problems that would hit the company years after he left.

John F. Welch, Jr., followed Reginald Jones as CEO in April 1981 and served in that role until he retired in September 2001, choosing Jeff Immelt as his successor. Two of Welch's other top disciples - and Immelt rivals - left GE to head other major companies, helping spread Welch's gospel: Jim McNerney at Boeing Co and Bob Nardelli at Chrysler and Home Depot Inc.

"Today is a sad day for the entire GE family," current GE Chairman and CEO Larry Culp said in a statement. "Jack was larger than life and the heart of GE for half a century. He reshaped the face of our company and the business world." The outsized financing business Welch built nearly toppled GE during the 2008 financial crisis, requiring a bailout from legendary investor Warren Buffett. Immelt sold most of GE Capital and GE now trades at a fraction of its peak value.

Welch acquired new businesses and did not hesitate to use layoffs and outsourcing to streamline them, sometimes leaving shattered, embittered communities behind. He faced criticism - particularly after he retired from GE - for his cavalier attitude about offshoring and shutting U.S. plants, a theme that has grown more potent since the election of President Trump. The U.S. industrial belt is dotted with communities devastated by GE's downsizing. At its peak, for instance, GE employed 30,000 at a sprawling integrated industrial plant in Schenectady, New York, that now employs fewer than 3,000.

Both Welch's style of management and the strategy he pursued to expand GE have since fallen from favor. CEOs who order mass layoffs now get attacked in tweets from the Oval Office, and Wall Street has lost its appetite for conglomerates. Welch also made GE a training ground for business leaders and advocated aggressively ousting poor performers. In a 2001 New Yorker interview, he said, "If they're in the bottom 10, they get zero raises, zero stock options, they don't get a bit of bonus, they get zero."

Thomas F. O'Boyle, author of the 1998 book "At Any Cost: Jack Welch, General Electric, and the Pursuit of Profit," was an early critic of Welch's tenure. In an interview on Monday, O'Boyle said: "You have to look at the totality of what occurred based on the strategy Welch initiated: the de-emphasizing of manufacturing, offshoring as many jobs as possible, and emphasizing financial services in GE Capital for earnings growth." O'Boyle noted that 80% of the some 1,000 acquisitions under Welch were in financial services. "And that strategy had terrible, terrible consequences for General Electric in the long run."

A DIMINISHED CONGLOMERATE In 1980, the year before Welch became CEO, GE recorded revenues of $26.8 billion; in 2000, the year before he left, they were nearly $130 billion. In 2001, GE was one of the largest and most valuable companies in the world, up from America's tenth-largest by market cap in 1981.

Yet today, GE has sold most of the divisions Welch added, and many fault Welch for much of GE's recent decline. "He was lauded in business schools, and many CEOs considered him a role model, but few today would praise his tactics," said Erik Gordon, assistant professor at the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business. "He left a bloated, hollow mess to his successors. GE went from being a titan of industry to a dismembered wreck."

The company spun off its insurance business into Genworth Financial Inc in 2004, for example, but kept a large batch of money-losing policies written during Welch's tenure. Those forced GE in 2018 to take a $6.2 billion charge and set aside $15 billion in reserves. In 2015, activist investor Nelson Pelz’s Trian Partners bought a $2.5 billion stake in GE and pushed for further focus on core industrial businesses, prompting Immelt to sell most of the remaining parts of GE Capital.

ENGINEER BY TRAINING Born in 1935, Welch earned his B.S. degree in chemical engineering at the University of Massachusetts, and his M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in chemical engineering at the University of Illinois in 1960.

That same year, Welch joined GE as a chemical engineer at its plastics division in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. He was elected the company's youngest vice president in 1972 and became vice chairman in 1979. While his GE career is mostly seen as an upward trajectory, it included an early setback. In 1963, the Pittsfield plastics factory had an explosion that tore off the roof, and Welch was nearly fired. He later touted the experience as part of what created his management approach, noting that a manager at the time talked him through what he could have done better.

Books by Welch include "Winning," from 2005. He co-wrote a column with his wife Suzy Welch for Reuters and other media. “Before you are a leader, success is all about growing yourself. When you become a leader, success is all about growing others,” Welch wrote in "Winning."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 6-Coronavirus spreading fast outside China, airports to increase screenings

The new coronavirus appears to now be spreading much more rapidly outside China than within, and airports in hard-hit countries were ramping up screening of travellers. World Health Organization WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said alm...

Jets hope to end slump against Sabres

The Winnipeg Jets hope a bit of rest and a return to their home ice will end a slump when the Jets host the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. The Jets are 1-3-1 over their last five games, including a 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Satur...

Indicted Netanyahu claims victory in Israel vote

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed victory in Israels general election Monday, with exit polls putting the indicted premier in a strong position to form the next government. The election, Israels third in less than a year, was called...

British police arrests two in prison attack incident

British police said on Monday they have arrested two men in connection with an attack on a prison officer at Whitemoor prison in eastern England in the beginning of the year.In January, five prison staff were assaulted including one prison ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020