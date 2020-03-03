Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala appointed as acting Vice President of AfDB

 Ms. Tshabalala, currently the Vice President for Finance and Chief Finance Officer for the African Development Bank Group, joined the Bank on August 1, 2018.

  • AfDB
  • |
  • Abidjan
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 08:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 08:11 IST
Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala appointed as acting Vice President of AfDB
 Ms. Tshabalala will replace, in this acting capacity, Mr. Charles Boamah, the former Senior Vice President of the Bank, who retires effectively from the Bank today after 23 years of meritorious service to the institution. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The President of the African Development Bank Group, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Bajabulile "Swazi" Tshabalala as Acting Senior Vice President of the Bank with immediate effect.

Ms. Tshabalala, currently the Vice President for Finance and Chief Finance Officer for the African Development Bank Group, joined the Bank on August 1, 2018.

Ms. Tshabalala will replace, in this acting capacity, Mr. Charles Boamah, the former Senior Vice President of the Bank, who retires effectively from the Bank today after 23 years of meritorious service to the institution.

Commenting on the appointment, the President of the African Development Bank Group, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina said "Ms. Tshabalala has demonstrated highly commendable senior leadership management qualities and brings a strong perspective on results orientation and delivery that will be important as the Bank moves ahead with the delivery of its programs and commitments. I am very pleased to appoint her to step up into this role as Acting Senior Vice President, as the Bank manages this senior leadership transition, to ensure stability and continuity of our work and operations. I am confident she will do very well. She will continue to hold simultaneously her position as Vice President for Finance and Chief Finance Officer in this interim period".

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Air pollution shortening lives by an average of nearly three years: Study

Air pollution poses a major threat to public health, claiming millions of lives worldwide every year. Exposure to air pollution is also closely linked to chronic respiratory and heart diseases.According to a new study published in the Cardi...

Six coronavirus deaths in US, 91 confirmed cases: Pence

The number of deaths in the US from the deadly coronavirus rose to six on Monday while the total number of confirmed cases in the country crossed 90, Vice President Mike Pence has said, as the novel virus continues to spread around the worl...

Moderate Democrats close ranks as Buttigieg, Klobuchar endorse Biden

Former rivals Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar endorsed Joe Bidens presidential candidacy on Monday on the eve of Super Tuesday voting, as moderate Democrats rallied around the former vice president to strengthen his challenge to front-runn...

China urges overseas Chinese to stay home as imported virus cases rise

Chinese authorities on Tuesday asked overseas Chinese to reconsider or minimise their travel plans as the coronavirus epidemic spreads across the world and prompts an uptick of imported cases arriving in the country.Travellers from countrie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020