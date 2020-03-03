Left Menu
Development News Edition

Everstone Group Wins Four Back-to-back Prestigious Awards

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 10:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 10:03 IST
Everstone Group Wins Four Back-to-back Prestigious Awards

- Wins 'Firm of The Year - India' and 'Mid-Market Firm of The Year - Asia' by Private Equity International - Wins 'Indian Fund Manager of the Year' by VC Circle and Wins 'Firm of the Year in India' (Real Estate - IndoSpace) by PERE MUMBAI, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The prestigious 'Private Equity International' (PEI) has named Everstone Group 'Firm of the Year - India' and 'Mid-Market Firm of the Year - Asia' at PEI Awards 2019. The Group has won these awards for the eighth and the third time respectively since 2011. The PEI Awards are the largest and most respected awards in the global private equity industry. With multiple categories for selection, voters have the chance to vote for categories across Global awards, EMEA awards, North America awards, Asia-Pacific awards and Secondaries awards.

Additionally, IndoSpace, the real estate arm of Everstone and India's largest developer of Grade A industrial real estate and logistics parks has been named as the 'Firm of the Year - India' by 'PERE', the real estate arm of PEI, at PERE Awards 2019. PERE is the leading publication for the world's private real estate markets. Its annual awards recognize the industry's most elite people, firms and deals across a variety of distinct categories. The winner of each category is determined by industry participants through a highly controlled voting system. This year, more than 100,000 votes were cast for the PERE awards.

Everstone Capital also won the 'Indian Fund Manager of the Year' at the recently held VC Circle Awards 2020. The annual VCCircle awards felicitates Private Equity and Venture Capital-backed companies in key sectors as well as investment funds, law firms and investment bankers. Sameer Sain, Co-Founder and CEO, Everstone Group, said, "We are delighted to win these four extremely coveted awards. We are thankful to our investors and partners for their vote of confidence as well as to our incredibly talented team. We look forward to continue the good work and set new benchmarks of excellence in the coming years." The PEI and PERE awards follow a rigorous nomination and global voting process that involves investors, peers and subscribers from the private equity and real estate industry respectively.

About Everstone Group Everstone is a premier investment group focused on India and South East Asia, with assets in excess of US$5 billion across private equity, real estate, green infrastructure and venture capital. Everstone has a significant resource base across its seven offices in Singapore, India (Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore), London, New York and Mauritius, comprising best-of-breed investing, operations and strategic resources with significant experience and skills. For more information, visit www.everstonecapital.com and www.linkedin.com/company/everstonegroup PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

IATA requests global suspension of slot rules due to coronavirus

The International Air Transport Association IATA is contacting aviation regulators worldwide to request that the rules governing the use of airport slots be suspended immediately and for the 2020 season due to the impact of COVID-19 the cor...

Cybercriminals taking advantage of novel coronavirus emergency

The World Health Organization recently issued a coronavirus scam alert to aware the public against cybercriminals pretending themselves as WHO representatives to steal money or sensitive information such as user names and passwords.Criminal...

Coronavirus death toll climbs to 2,943 in China, infected cases witness surge globally

The coronavirus death toll in China climbed to 2,943 with 31 more deaths, while 125 confirmed cases were reported, the lowest since the virus outbreak in the country, Chinese health officials said on Tuesday even as the deadly disease wreak...

FOREX-Yen climbs as hopes for G7 rescue waver

The safe-haven Japanese yen gained on the dollar on Tuesday, as the market tempered hopes for global monetary easing with worries about its scale and efficacy in combating the economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak.G7 finance ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020