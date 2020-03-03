‘Good for Sports, Good for India’ - GamePlan 2020, India’s Annual Fantasy Sports Conference, to Be Held in New Delhi

New Delhi, India – Business Wire India • Shri. Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, will be the Chief Guest at the event • Shri. Rajat Sharma, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, India TV, will be the Guest of Honour • GamePlan 2020 will host the first and only Fantasy Sports Awards this year • Launch of FS industry report on ‘Business of Fantasy Sports’ • AWS, PayU, Dream11, FanCode, MyTeam11, SBI, TransUnion, FSS, IndiaTV.in on board as event partners The Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), India’s first & only self-regulatory industry body for Fantasy Sports (FS), is back with the third edition of its Annual Conference - GamePlan 2020. This year’s event is themed as ‘Good for Sports, Good for India’, and is scheduled to take place at Le Meridien, New Delhi on March 5, 2020. GamePlan 2020 will witness two highly engaging panel discussions - a) “How FS is supporting the growing sports ecosystem in India” & b) “Growth Triggers - How FS growth is fuelling the growth of supporting businesses and vice versa”. Further, FIFS will launch a report in collaboration with KPMG on ‘Business of Fantasy Sports’. The report will showcase the FS industry’s growth, business & economic impact in India. This will also be the first time FIFS will host and organize India’s first & only Fantasy Sports Awards that will recognize the outstanding work done in the industry.

With over 250 attendees, GamePlan 2020 will witness the presence of several industry stalwarts, who will deliberate on the impact of Fantasy Sports on real-life sports and the Indian economy. Shri. Amitabh Kant – CEO, NITI Aayog, will be gracing this event as the Chief Guest. Shri. Rajat Sharma, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, India TV, will be the Guest of honour. The other dignitaries include Mr. Nari Gopala - Worldwide Technical Leader - Games, AWS, Mr. Navdeep Manaktala - Director & Head - Digital Native, AWS, Mr. Harsh Jain – Co-Founder & CEO, Dream11, Mr. Sanjit Sihag – Co-Founder & COO, MyTeam11, Mr. Amrit Mathur – FIFS Advisor and Former Executive Director with Commonwealth Games, Delhi and Ex-Chief Operating Officer, Delhi Daredevils, Mr. Dhiraj Malhotra - CEO, Delhi Capitals, Mr. Prasana Krishnan - Co-Founder, FanCode, Mr. Girish Menon- Partner, KPMG, Mr. Nameet Potnis - VP of Marketing & Strategic Initiatives, PayU, Mr. Joy Bhattacharjya - CEO, PVL, Mr. Sandeep Gomes, Head- Merchant Acquiring, FSS and Mr. AN Roy – FIFS Advisor and Former Director-General of Police of Maharashtra. The conference will also see participation from stakeholders across the fantasy sports fraternity and sports leagues. Mr. John Loffhagen, Chairman, FIFS said, “We are thrilled to announce the third edition of our Annual Fantasy Sports Conference - GamePlan 2020. Being held in New Delhi for the first time, the discussions at the Conference will focus on sports fan engagement and the current landscape of fantasy sports in India. We look forward to launching India’s first Fantasy Sports Awards and celebrate the phenomenal growth of FS and its impact on India’s Sports industry.” GamePlan 2020 has garnered attention and support from some of the best brands in the industry. Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the ‘Title Sponsor’, whereas PayU Payments, Dream11 and FanCode have joined as the Gold Sponsors. MyTeam11 and Financial Software & Systems Pvt Ltd. (FSS) are the Silver Sponsors, and SBI General and TransUnion are the Bronze Sponsors. Also, IndiaTV.in is the Media Partner for the event.

The last two editions, held in Mumbai and attended by 450+ delegates, witnessed industry-related report launches and engaging panel discussions. Attendees for the event included leaders from organizations like technology platforms, game developers, Fantasy Sports operators, financial institutions, payment gateways, consulting firms, media agencies, sports leagues, and legal advisory firms. About FIFS Formed in 2017, the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) is India’s first and only self-regulatory industry body for Fantasy Sports (FS). FIFS was established to protect consumer interest and create standardized best practices in the FS industry. FIFS aims to develop and implement a robust regulatory framework to protect the interests of FS users and operators.

FIFS works with key industry stakeholders and liaisons with the policymakers to create a robust governance structure to support the sustained growth of the industry. FIFS currently has 33 members, who cumulatively account for over 95% of the FS market. The members comprise of Fantasy Sports operators and relevant ancillary stakeholders. FIFS was earlier known as IFSG (India Federation of Sports Gaming) For more log on to www.fifs.in PWR PWR.

