Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt, CPSEs need to work together for development of 115 aspirational districts: Kant

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 15:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 15:16 IST
Govt, CPSEs need to work together for development of 115 aspirational districts: Kant

The government and central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) will have to work together in a "mission mode" for the development of 115 backward (aspirational) districts as these regions are keeping India backward, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Tuesday. The private sector, Kant said, will not invest in these districts unless the government and CPSEs work together for their development, as many of the districts are located in geographically difficult area.

"About 115 districts of India keep India backward. These districts are backward because they do not perform well on nutrition, education and health, and these are some of the most geographically difficult districts of India. "Unless we (the government and CPSEs) work together for development of these districts, no private sector will be interested to do anything here," Kant said at an event here.

He added that unless the government and CPSEs work in a "mission mode" to lift these districts out of poverty, "it will be very difficult to have growth, progress and prosperity in India". The Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 5, 2018, aims at rapid transformation of 115 districts that have shown relatively lesser progress in key social areas and have emerged as pockets of under-development.

Three aspirational districts of West Bengal did not participate in the ADP. Noting that transformation of such districts is important for the country's sustainable and inclusive growth, Kant said, "We want to use CSR (corporate social responsibility) funds for these districts." In line with announcement by Modi for a theme-based approach to CSR, CPSEs have been spending 60 per cent of their such funds on a particular theme every year with preference to aspirational districts from the year 2018-19 onwards.

CPSEs have invested Rs 1,425 crore as CSR fund in 112 aspirational districts from April 2018 to September 2019. Godda district of Jharkhand has received the highest CSR fund, Kant said adding that the Niti Aayog will launch CSR portal in the next 10 days that will also be available through mobile phones.

Kant also said there is a large number of vacancies for health and aganwadi workers and teachers in these 112 aspirational districts..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Women's T20 World Cup: India face England in repeat clash of 2018

India will take on England in the Womens T20 World Cup semifinals, it was decided on Tuesday following the rained-out game between South Africa and the West Indies here. The abandoned game meant South Africa and West Indies shared a point e...

CM Yogi pays obeisance at Mathura temple

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid obeisance to the principal deity of Ladli Ji temple in Barsana here on Tuesday. Temple receiver Krishna Murari Goshwami said Adityanath was offered a dupatta, a Radha-Krishna idol and prasad...

Civil Aviation secretary and AAI chairman held review meeting with all airports on preparations to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Civil Aviation secretary and AAI chairman held review meeting with all airports on preparations to prevent spread of coronavirus....

PM reviews Coronavirus preparedness, says 'no need to panic'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reviewed the countrys preparedness regarding the deadly Coronavirus and urged people to not panic while assuring that all requisite steps to contain the virus are being taken. Taking to Twitter, the P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020