Infosys inks strategic long-term partnership with K+S AG

Infosys on Tuesday announced a strategic long-term partnership with K+S AG to support the latter's 'Shaping 2030 Strategy' by preparing an "agile and flexible" IT infrastructure foundation to enable its digital roadmap. K+S AG is the world's largest salt manufacturer and Europes biggest supplier of potash, according to an Infosys statement.

As part of this partnership, Infosys would help K+S become more sustainable by navigating it to the next-generation hybrid cloud data center, the statement said. Infosys would set up two state-of-the-art, centralized and dedicated data centers in Kassel, Germany, and 16 regional data centers in Europe, the USA, Canada, and South America, along with a public cloud ecosystem.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company would deliver critical infrastructure services in a hybrid cloud and manage these centers end-to-end, it said. This would ensure seamless operations, value and consistency in the quality of services delivered across locations worldwide, the statement said.

Infosys would also be responsible for managing the IT landscape of K+S across 100-plus sites for over 9,000-end users, across 25-plus countries, it added.

